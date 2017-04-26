How to fix Windows 10 blue screen crashes

Here's how to fix blue screen crashes in Windows 10, and what might be causing them.

Windows 10 is software just like its predecessors, so from time to time things go wrong. It happens remarkably infrequenty in our experience but we've put together this short guide to help you get back up and running if you ever see the infamous Blue Screen of Death (BSOD).

There's no magic bullet solution that fixes all ills, but if you work through the following tips you should be able to diagnose, and hopefully fix, your particular issue.

We think that Windows 10 is an excellent version of the OS, with a lot to offer - especially now there's the Creators Update, which is another free update.

Back up before you start

We store many important files on our computers - from family pictures and videos, to important business documents - and all of this can be lost very easily if you don't create regular backups.

While you should be doing this all the time anyway, if you're beginning to experience problems with your PC then creating a backup needs to become an immediate priority. It's tremendously frustrating to lose precious data needlessly, and the whole process can be completed in a very short time.

You can either use dedicated backups solutions - such as those found in our guide to the best backup software - or take advantage of one of the best cloud storage services.

Recreate the problem

It's helpful to make a note of what you were doing and which programs were running when you experienced the blue screen. If you're able to recreate the process and end up with the crash, then there's a good chance that one of the pieces of software you are using could be causing the problem.

In any case, knowing that the crashes are not random, but instead caused by certain actions, can narrow down the suspects.

For example, if you notice that whenever you connect a printer via USB and try to print from Word you get a BSoD, but if you print to PDF you don't, then it's reasonable to assume the printer is involved.

Check the code

With a blue screen there will sometimes be an error code displayed at the bottom of the message. Write this down, then search for it on Google to see what the code represents.

Knowing what you're looking for will certainly make things a little clearer when it comes to diagnosing the problem.

What did you change?

One of the first things to investigate is whether you made any changes to your system. Usually this will be a new piece of software or an update to an existing program.

1 2 Next Page