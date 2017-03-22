O, hello there! Google offers sneak peek at Android 8 in first developer preview

Google drops the first developer preview of Android O two months before I/O and it's packed with awesome features



It still may be two months until I/O, but Google is too excited to wait. In a post on the Android Developer Blog today, Google pulled back the curtain on some of Android O’s new features and enhancements, and from the looks of it, it’s a jam-packed release.

In the past, Google has released the first developer preview of the latest Android version following its I/O keynote, and Google notes the change, saying it has been “pushing hard on improving our engineering processes so we can share our work earlier and more openly with our partners.” In the post, Google spotlights a number of new features, several of which were only recently leaked. It warns that there is “still plenty of stabilization and performance work ahead of us,” but developers can download and install the developer’s preview beginning today.

O happy day: While this definitely isn’t the full list of features planned for Android O, there is a lot here that should make long-time Android fans extremely happy. Google is likely saving some main consumer features for its big conference, but even the list of enhancements here, especially background limits and the new windowing features, will have a profound effect on how we use our phones. And giving developers extra time to get their apps up to speed before the public release is great news, too.

Battery saver

First and foremost, Google is putting continued emphasis on improving battery life and performance, this time around focusing on the access apps have while running in the background. There are three main areas that Google has targeted for automatic limits: implicit broadcasts, background services, and location updates.

For users, that means apps won’t be able to drain your battery when you’re not using them anymore, and Google notes that it is a “significant change in Android, so we want every developer to get familiar with them.” It’s not entirely clear whether Google will allow users control over which apps have background permissions or limit them altogether, but either way it should help our phones last a little longer.



Notification channels give you more control over what apps can send you. Credit: Google

Another new feature is something Google is calling notification channels, new app-defined categories for notification content. With Channels, users will have more granular control over notifications, and it won’t be an all-or-nothing toggle for apps anymore: “Channels let developers give users fine-grained control over different kinds of notifications—users can block or change the behavior of each channel individually, rather than managing all of the app’s notifications together.”

