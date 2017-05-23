Windows 10 S FAQ: Everything you need to know about Microsoft's streamlined operating system

Windows 10 S is Microsoft's answer to Chromebooks in schools, but you'll be able to buy it too. Here's everything you need to know.

Editor’s note: This article is updated frequently as new information about Windows 10 S is revealed. The most recent addition: Details about the Windows Store apps (including Linux) that won’t run on Windows 10 S PCs.

Microsoft’s taking aim at Chromebooks and MacBooks alike with Windows 10 S, a new version of Windows 10 designed foremost for educational use. But schools alone aren’t Microsoft’s target audience, and while the new operating system shares the same underlying bones as the standard version of Windows 10, there are some stark differences too.

Here’s everything you need to know about Windows 10 S, mostly from a mainstream consumer perspective—and starting with the question everybody’s asking.

Okay, so what’s the S for?

Windows chief Terry Myerson claims it stands for four different aspects of the operating system:

Secure

Superior performance

Streamlined for simplicity

“The soul of Windows 10”

And sure, those all apply. Even the last one! But really, the S could stand for “Store.”

What is Windows 10 S?

Windows 10 S is a version of Windows 10 that can only run apps from Microsoft’s Windows Store. Traditional desktop software will work on Windows 10 S, but only if its developer packages it up as a Windows app in the Windows Store first. (For example, Microsoft is bringing the full desktop Office apps to the Windows Store to support the Windows 10 S release.)



Credit: Microsoft

Not all Windows Store apps will run on Windows 10 S however. “Just because an app comes from the Windows Store does NOT automatically mean that it’s safe and suitable for running in Windows 10 S,” Microsoft’s Rich Turner wrote in a MSDN post. “There are some apps that are not allowed to run on Windows 10 S, including all command-line apps, shells and consoles.” That means Windows 10’s Linux apps won’t run on Windows 10 S.

Microsoft screens Windows Store apps, and Windows 10 protects things even more by running those apps in secure containers that can’t access other parts of the operating system. That keeps software from mucking with your registry or spawning tons of processes, which helps the system run fast and boot as quickly on day one-hundred as day one. (The banned apps reach outside their sandbox.) The startup process should take less than 15 seconds, and the login process less than five seconds.

Those perks are a boon to beleaguered school admins and teachers, and Microsoft’s answer to the rapid rise of Google Chromebooks in the classroom. (We’ll get more into that later.) Windows 10 S laptops will also be sold to consumers, however.

