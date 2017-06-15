Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Operating Systems »

Windows XP: All dead, or just mostly dead?

Gregg Keizer | June 15, 2017
Microsoft's actions this month (and last) prompt questions about company's support policy

Windows injection

Security and patch experts contend that Windows XP is still retired, still obsolete, still dead, even though Microsoft has arguably muddied the waters by issuing security updates two months running for the 16-year-old operating system.

"It's retired," said Amol Sarwate, the director of Qualys' vulnerability lab. "It's still obsolete."

Chris Goettl, product manager with patch management vendor Ivanti, concurred. "Windows XP is retired," Goettl said. "This is definitely unprecedented, but [Microsoft is] saying that this is not normal, and is not going to continue."

Questions about Windows XP's status -- dead or undead? -- surfaced in May when Microsoft distributed patches to the no-more-support XP, Windows 8 and Windows Server 2003. Those updates were issued to protect the trio from the fast-spreading "WannaCry" ransomware campaign.

After Microsoft repeated the policy-busting move Tuesday, with officials citing the possibility of new attacks by government-sponsored hackers to explain the release of additional updates, the questions resurfaced.

Microsoft has been adamant about cutting off users when a version of Windows exhausts its 10-year support lifespan. Cynics have long portrayed that as strong-arming customers into upgrading for Microsoft's financial benefit. Meanwhile, the company typically boasts that the newer version of Windows is better, faster, and most important, more secure, and like a rusty tool, has worn out its usefulness.

Historically, support deadlines have driven upgrade cycles in the enterprise, as organizations hustle -- sometimes in panic -- to purge their networks of the older operating system. Some, not able to finish the job in time and unwilling (or unable) to expose unpatched systems to possible attacks, pay princely sums to Microsoft for after-retirement custom support.

But by issuing patches to Windows XP three years after expiration, some worried that Microsoft had set a precedent it might regret.

"If Microsoft says that Windows 7 truly reaches end of life in [January] 2020, is it really going to cut off support, or will they release critical patches like they have done twice with Windows XP?" asked Brad Sams of Petri.com on Tuesday.

Sarwate didn't see it that way. He accepted Microsoft reasons for updating Windows XP, and believed the company when its officials said that it had not changed its support policies, even after two consecutive months of patches.

He also contended that it is against Microsoft's interest to disinter a dead OS. "This is a double-edged sword," he said of Microsoft's XP patch releases. "It's true that big issues like these need to be patched, but if they do this too much, it works against their objective getting folks onto a newer OS."

 

1  2  Next Page 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED RESOURCES

12 'best practices' IT should avoid at all costs

How NHS Digital is using data science to cut down on A&E visits

Delivering cultural change and the future of Eurostar

How to ensure diversity and inclusion in your organisation

How great CIOs push their careers to new heights

More enterprises are building their own custom mobile apps

Alibaba uses AI to redefine China’s online shopping experience

NIE leverages ServiceNow to support its virtual campus goal

How Capital One went from one agile team to expanding devops enterprise-wide

Asian youths believe artificial intelligence can help achieve peace

In a worst case scenario, how will you protect your Crown Jewels? asks Hong Leong security head

Industry partners deliver anti-ransomware solution for Malaysia's SMEs

Four IT professionals in Malaysia form 'Asia's first disruptive cloud platform'

Telco deep dives into IoT, aims to disrupt automotive sector: Digital Malaysia

30,000 Malaysian special needs students to benefit from UPSI STEM partnership