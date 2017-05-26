WWDC 2017 Wish List: 4 accessibility features Apple needs to add to iOS and macOS

Apple has shown that accessibility is a top priority, but the company can go further.

Jason Snell said it best when he wrote that WWDC is “the heart of the Apple world’s calendar.”

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is particularly special for me because it’s the event where, as a person with disabilities, I get to see what lies ahead for the accessibility of Apple’s four software platforms. The company has put considerable energy in the last few years into making accessibility a focal point of the conference—from sessions on new APIs to labs to social get-togethers, Apple has gone all out during the week to show that, yes, supporting accessibility is a top priority in Cupertino at the highest levels.

With this sentiment in mind, here are four accessibility-related features I’d like to see Apple announce at next month’s keynote.

Better Dynamic Type support in the App Store

While this wishlist isn’t organized in a particular order of preference, this one has been at the top of my list for years. It’s something I struggle with and gripe over every single day.

The problem I have with the iOS App Store (and Apple’s other digital storefronts) is the majority of the text is way too small to read comfortably. Here’s an example: Cultured Code’s Things 3. I went to download the new app after reading good things about it, but I have to squint and strain my eyes in order to read the app description. I could turn on Zoom to remedy this, and I have been lately, but I would prefer Apple add pervasive support for Larger Dynamic Type.

What’s so frustrating about this is many of the headings in the App Store (e.g., the Featured page) do support Dynamic Type. It’s strange that the implementation goes only so far—larger text would make reading app descriptions, release notes, and reviews an exponentially more pleasant experience.

Dynamic Type on the Mac

The 13-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pro—and the Touch Bar’s accessibility support—reinvigorated my enthusiasm for the Mac, and I’ve been using macOS a lot more since the laptop debuted.

Similarly to the App Store, I’ve found macOS Sierra to be less than ideal in a few places in terms of visual accessibility. Text in things such as dialog boxes, System Preferences panels, and even the menu bar are all somewhat difficult to read because text size is small. Unlike on iOS, it’s not possible today to adjust text size and have it apply system-wide. And yes, I could use Zoom to make text larger. But I’d rather have the Mac gain support for Dynamic Type, It’s great and I miss it.

