Privacy for everybody means privacy for pedophiles

Privacy advocates say they are not defending child abuse. But they say if Fourth Amendment protections don’t extend to pedophiles, they won’t extend to anybody.

Pedophiles have the same right to privacy as everyone else.

That is almost surely a losing political argument. But privacy advocates contend that if it is not a winning legal argument, then everybody’s privacy will be in jeopardy.

It is an argument that is especially intense now, regarding the so-called Playpen cases. The US Department of Justice (DoJ) is prosecuting a reported 137 people who they allege visited a now-defunct child porn website called Playpen in 2015, while it was under the control of the FBI.

And while privacy advocates hasten to say they are not defending the sexual abuse of children, and don't oppose lawful investigations of such crimes, they contend that the government surveillance of Playpen visitors violated the defendants’ Fourth Amendment privacy rights.

They note that the principle is similar to that of the First Amendment: It exists to protect unpopular speech, since popular speech needs no protection. The Fourth Amendment exists to protect everyone from unreasonable search and seizure, and that, they say, has to include those considered reprehensible.

Even visitors to a child porn site.

They cite H.L. Mencken, the iconic journalist and cultural critic, who famously said, “the trouble with fighting for human freedom is that one spends most of one’s time defending scoundrels. For it is against scoundrels that oppressive laws are first aimed, and oppression must be stopped at the beginning if it is to be stopped at all.”

Or, as Christopher Soghoian, then chief technologist at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) put it in a talk last December titled “Stopping Law Enforcement Hacking” at the Chaos Communication Congress (CCC), “many of the court cases that define our basic privacy rights come from cases involving drug dealers, people smuggling alcohol, and pedophiles. So it can be very unpleasant for people to engage in these cases.

“But if you wait until the government is using its powers against journalists and freedom fighters, by that point the case law is settled,” he said.

That, he and other privacy advocates say, is what is at stake here. While a number of those charged with downloading child porn from Playpen have already pleaded guilty and there have been some laudable results of what the FBI called Operation Pacifier – identification of a reported 35 ‘hands on’ child sexual offenders and at least 17 producers of child pornography, plus the recovery from abuse of at least 26 child victims – critics contend that the government violated the Fourth Amendment when, after taking control of the site, it hacked into the computers of visitors to discover their IP addresses and eventually their identities.

