What tech can you take on a plane? UK electronics flight ban rules

Here's a guide if you're travelling with tech devices in your luggage.

The rules for what electronic devices you can take to and from the UK have changed slightly.

We break down all the changes here, but before you travel, if you are in any way unsure about the rules for your specific airline you should check with it directly.

Always check before you fly, but also use your common sense when considering what you can and can't travel with.

Changes affecting flights to the UK

If you're travelling to the UK from:

Turkey

Lebanon

Jordan

Egypt

Tunisia

Saudi Arabia

Then:

All smartphones, tablets, laptops or any other electronics device larger than 16cm x 9.3cm x 1.5cm must be stowed in your hold luggage.

Don't worry, it means popular larger phones such as the iPhone 7 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S7 edge are still OK under these rules.

If you are travelling with just hand luggage then you will not be allowed to take any device that falls into the above category on the plane with you.

Also bear in mind other electronic items such as keyboards, spare batteries, power banks and external hard drives are not allowed in hand luggage if they are larger than 16cm x 9.3cm x 1.5cm - even if you got them in duty free before the flight.

These rules only apply to direct inbound flights to the UK - not from the UK to the countries in question.

The ban affects UK airlines British Airways, EasyJest, Jet2.com, Monarch, Thomas Cook and Thomson and overseas airlines Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airways, Atlas-Global Airlines, Middle East Airlines, Eqyptair, Royal Jordanian, Tunis Air and Saudia.

If you're travelling to or from the UK from any other country

The rules are different for all other countries. You can take the following devices in hand or hold luggage:

Mobile phone

Laptop

Tablet

MP3 player

Hairdryer

Straighteners

Travel iron

Electric shaver/razor

E-cigarette

Camera equipment (check with your airline for specific rules)

Charge your devices before you travel

Remember that if you take a permitted item on a plane it must be charged and you must be able to show when asked that it has power. Airlines can ban you and your device from a flight if your device has no power.

Battery rules are complicated

There are more specific rules on what kind of battery technology you can and can't take in hand and hold luggage.

