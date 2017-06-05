EY boosts cyber security credentials with Melbourne acquisition

Melbourne-based identity access management company joins the fold.

Ernst & Young (EY) has boosted its cyber security capabilities in Australia, with the acquisition of Melbourne-based identity management company, Open Windows.

Alongside intellectual property, terms of the deal will see the addition of more than 45 identity and access management (IAM) professionals to the consulting and advisory firm's roster, creating full service capabilities in the process.

The company said the business' expertise, methodologies and tools will form central platform of new Asia Pacific EY Identity Management advisory.

The practice will be led by Open Windows CEO, Simon Adler, and will provide 'Identity-as-a-Service' (IDaaS) in addition to EY's existing identity governance capability.

"By joining EY clients gain access to Open Windows' already recognised IAM delivery capability, now backed by an extremely well-resourced, large scale vehicle for delivering IAM services as part of an integrated cyber practice," Adler said.

"It puts us on enterprise footing, which opens up significant new opportunities for the team and our clients."

EY said the acquisition strengthens its security advisory capabilities, positioning the global system integrator (GSI) to offer an integrated suite of cyber advisory services across the region, from strategy through to the implementation expertise that Open Windows brings.

EY lead partner cyber APAC, Richard Watson, said the need to protect infrastructure such as financial systems, power grids, telecommunication lines, transportation, commerce and health care systems from cyber-threats had never been more important.

"Connected infrastructure, growing networks and internet-enabled devices mean our communities are increasingly vulnerable to risk of attack from sophisticated cyber criminals, who often use weak identity management controls to compromise systems," Watson said.

"With an end-to-end cyber advisory and implementation capability EY is now better placed than ever to help clients protect critical systems."

EY Oceania managing partner advisory, Lynn Kraus, said the purchase gives the company the foundation for creating a hub for our identity management capability across APAC and it will be investing in people and assets to build on this regional capability.

"Our clients will benefit from access to integrated identity management advisory expertise, rather than having to engage a multitude of suppliers," she added.

Source: ARN

