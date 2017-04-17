Honesty is not the best privacy policy

Hackers, tech companies and governments want our personal information. Only lies can save us now.

Digital privacy invasion is more than a theoretical or actual threat to our freedoms. It's also a huge distraction.

Take MIT genius Steven Smith. He's recently taken time away from his specialties of radar, sonar, and signal processing at MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory to automate the pollution of his family's web traffic with thousands of arbitrary searches and sites.

His code essentially lies about internet activity to whomever is listening.

The software is an artful liar. According to a piece in The Atlantic, Smith's algorithm uses web activity-spoofing software called PhantomJS to conduct searches in a way and on a timeline that mimics normal human online behavior.

Welcome to the age of disinformation, the new way to protect your privacy.

Halt! Show me your passwords!

You've been hearing (from people like me) for years about the need for strong passwords. But even the best password is worthless if you share it.



The Noiszy app creates fake site visits from your browser to hide your actual web activity. Credit: Noiszy

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced this week that border and airport searches of phones and laptops nearly doubled in the past six months (from 8,383 to 14,993 searches). Most of these devices are password-protected, and accessed is gained by travelers sharing passwords with border agents or unlocking the devices "voluntarily." (One report projects that such border searches are on track to hit 60,000 this year.)

President Trump's promise of "extreme vetting" may include a demand that visitors and U.S. citizens hand over social network passwords, so Homeland Security can see who you follow and what you post on social sites, even privately.

These aren't just devices and profiles. They likely contain everything someone needs to determine where you've been, who you know, what you read, what your financial and medical situations are and much more.

The legal status of border searches is that they're exempt from fourth amendment constitutional protections against "unreasonable searches." The government considers it a loophole in the Constitution.

Homeland Security says the rate of searches is based on "current threat information." So unless the Age of Aquarius spontaneously dawns and all mankind lives in peace, love and harmony, we can expect the rise in password demands and border searches to continue.

Meanwhile, Congress recently and unceremoniously reversed new privacy rules enacted last year by the Federal Communications Commission. Internet service providers are now legally allowed to share your browsing history for profit. The idea is to improve advertising, but it will be trivially easy for spy agencies, hackers and others to pose as advertisers and grab all this data.

