Kill switch slowly stops the spread of deadly ransomware

A security researcher may have helped stop the spread of the ransomware, which hit tens of thousands of PCs worldwide.



Ransom demand screen displayed by WannaCry Trojan. Credit: Symantec Security Response

The relentless ransomware attack ravaging organisations across the world may have stopped spreading to new machines -- at least briefly -- thanks to a "kill switch" that a security researcher has activated.

The ransomware, called Wana Decryptor or WannaCry, has been found infecting machines across the globe, with governments in both Australia and New Zealand on high alert.

Specifically, it works by exploiting a Windows vulnerability that the U.S. National Security Agency may have used for spying.

The malware encrypts data on a PC and shows users a note demanding US$300 in bitcoin to have their data decrypted with images of the ransom note circulating on Twitter.

Security experts have detected tens of thousands of attacks, apparently spreading over LANs and the internet like a computer worm.

However, the ransomware also contains a kill switch that may have backfired on its developers, according to security researchers.

Wana Decryptor infects systems through a malicious program that first tries to connect to an unregistered web domain.

The kill switch appears to work like this - if the malicious program can't connect to the domain, it'll proceed with the infection. If the connection succeeds, the program will stop the attack.

A security researcher who goes by the name MalwareTech found that he could activate the kill switch by registering the web domain and posting a page on it.

MalwareTech's original intention was to track the ransomware's spread through the domain it was contacting. "It came to light that a side effect of us registering the domain stopped the spread of the infection," he said in an email.

Security firm Malwarebytes and Cisco's Talos security group reported the same findings and said new ransomware infections appear to have slowed since the kill switch was activated.

However, Malwarebytes researcher Jerome Segura said it's too early to tell whether the kill switch will stop the Wana Decryptor attack for good.



This is what the victim's wallpaper is changed to following the breach. Credit: Avast Software

Segura warned that other versions of the same ransomware strain may be out there that have fixed the kill-switch problem or are configured to contact another web domain.

Unfortunately, computers already infected with Wana Decryptor will remain infected, he said.

Friday's ransomware attack first spread through a massive email phishing campaign. At least some of those emails appeared to be messages from a bank about a money transfer, according to Cisco's Talos group.

1 2 Next Page