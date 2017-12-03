Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Security »

macOS High Sierra ‘root’ security bug reappears if you recently upgraded from macOS 10.13 to 10.13.1

Roman Loyola | Dec. 3, 2017
You may need to reinstall the security update.

Update 12/1/2017: A Wired report states that users of macOS 10.13 High Sierra who installed the root security update will need to reinstall the update and restart the Mac if the operating system is upgraded to macOS 10.13.1 High Sierra. Apple has details in a support document to see if the update has properly installed.

Update 11/29/17: Apple has released an official fix for the issue via a security update. You can install the update by launching the App Store app, and then click on Updates. Press Command-R to reload the Updates page to see new updates. It will appear as “Security Update,” and you can click on the Update button to install it. Your Mac does not need to restart.

If you have problems with file sharing after installing the update, here are instructions on repairing file sharing.

Apple issued the following statement to Macworld:

Security is a top priority for every Apple product, and regrettably we stumbled with this release of macOS.

When our security engineers became aware of the issue Tuesday afternoon, we immediately began working on an update that closes the security hole. This morning, as of 8 a.m., the update is available for download, and starting later today it will be automatically installed on all systems running the latest version (10.13.1) of macOS High Sierra. 

We greatly regret this error and we apologize to all Mac users, both for releasing with this vulnerability and for the concern it has caused. Our customers deserve better. We are auditing our development processes to help prevent this from happening again.

On Tuesday, a macOS 10.13.1 security issue was revealed—a flaw that allows root access to a Mac without the need for a password. Developer Lemi Orhan Ergin tweeted that anyone can log into a Mac by entering the user name root without a password. The first time you try to login, it won’t work. But if you try it again, you will be granted access. Here’s Erign’s tweet:

As Apple’s support document notes, root is a “superuser” that grants access to areas of the system that are often used by system administrators.

At Macworld, we tried it on our own MacBook Pro running macOS 10.13.1, and the root login worked. See the video below.

 

This issue seemed to work only after you are logged into a Mac under a different user name. I wasn’t able to use root and no password at the Mac’s user login screen that appears at startup.

 

1  2  Next Page 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED RESOURCES

Why SMEs could be the heart of ASEAN’s economic success

Amazon Web Services brings machine learning to the masses with SageMaker and DeepLens

Why SMEs could be the heart of ASEAN’s economic success

Why cryptocurrencies are causing an international racket

What is vulnerability management? Processes and software for prioritizing threats

Salesforce lauds vertical-specific products in Q3 earnings

macOS High Sierra ‘root’ security bug reappears if you recently upgraded from macOS 10.13 to 10.13.1

Malaysian millennials win the ASEAN Data Science Explorers competition

Amazon Web Services brings machine learning to the masses with SageMaker and DeepLens

Why cryptocurrencies are causing an international racket

Malaysian millennials win the ASEAN Data Science Explorers competition

Here’s Malaysia’s 2018 IT industry association leadership lineup for the 'age of disruption'

Digital Malaysia continues to feed high demand for tech talent, notes November jobs survey

CxO Perspective: Why PIKOM remains bullish about Digital Malaysia

Malaysia’s Datacentre Hub receives major RM1.5 billion boost from DHL