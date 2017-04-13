Microsoft kills off security bulletins after several stays

'Disappointing,' says patch expert after concluding the replacement means more work for admins.

Microsoft this week retired the security bulletins that for decades have described each month's slate of vulnerabilities and accompanying patches for customers -- especially administrators responsible for companies' IT operations.

One patch expert reported on the change for his team. "It was like trying to relearn how to walk, run and ride a bike, all at the same time," said Chris Goettl, product manager with patch management vendor Ivanti.

The move to a bulletin-less Patch Tuesday brought an end to months of Microsoft talk about killing the bulletins that included an aborted attempt to toss them.

Microsoft announced the demise of bulletins in November, saying then that the last would be posted with January's Patch Tuesday, and that the new process would debut Feb. 14. A searchable database of support documents would replace the bulletins. Accessed through the "Securit,y Updates Guide" (SUG) portal the database's content can be sorted and filtered by the affected software, the patch's release date, its CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) identifier, and the numerical label of the KB, or "knowledge base" support document.

SUG's forerunners were the web-based bulletins that have been part of Microsoft's patch disclosure policies since at least 1998. Microsoft did such a good job turning out those bulletins that they were considered the aspirational benchmark for all software vendors.

In February Microsoft canceled that month's Patch Tuesday just hours before the security updates were to reach customers, making the bulletins' planned demise moot. Microsoft kept the bulletins the following month as well, saying it wanted to give users more time to prepare for the change to SUG.

Finally, when Microsoft yesterday shipped cumulative security updates for Windows, Internet Explorer, Office and other products, it omitted the usual bulletins.

Goettl, who had withheld his final appraisal as Microsoft kept postponing the bulletins' passing, was not terribly impressed with the SUG substitute.

Earlier this year, Goettl said today, he had reserved judgment, but noted that the SUG portal had "some great capabilities." Yet he was undecided whether it would be able to deliver the same quantity and quality of information as the bulletins, without burdening administrators with more work.

"I was on the fence, but hopeful that we would get the same level of detail," he said.

While most of the information packed into the earlier bulletins remained available through SUG by digging into the numerous online documents, Goettl acknowledged, there was a big difference in accessibility.

"This month there were 46 vulnerabilities resolved by Microsoft," Goettl explained. "It took me about four hours to do the research [in SUG] that I would normally do with the bulletins. But last month, with 136 vulnerabilities, it took me only two hours. So [with the bulletins] I was able to do three times the amount of research in half the time."

1 2 Next Page