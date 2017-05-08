Synnex makes first cyber endpoint play with Avast deal

Adds device protection to network and backup deals.



Kee Ong - CEO, Synnex Australia and New Zealand

Synnex has signed an exclusive distribution deal with cyber security company, Avast, to offer the vendor's products to resellers in Australia and New Zealand.

As part of the deal, Synnex is rolling out the entire AVG security software portfolio by Avast to its channel partners in Australia and New Zealand.

Avast bought out its rival AVG in 2016 for US$1.3 billion, giving the company access to 400 million "endpoints," or devices running Avast and AVG software, 160 million of them phones or tablets.

The deal is the first endpoint play for Synnex and adds the the distributor's existing agreements with network security vendor, Barracuda, and backup and disaster recovery company, Acronis. A Synnex spokesperson told ARN that the deal meant the company would now be able to offer an end-to end cyber security solutions to its reseller partners.

"The exclusive partnership with Avast represents a strong offering in our security software and cloud services portfolio for A/NZ" Synnex, A/NZ CEO Kee Ong said. "Channel partners can leverage the extensive security solutions by Avast across SMB and Mobile Enterprise businesses. This represents many opportunities for our existing Mobile hardware vendors and channel partners to formulate bundled security solutions to drive additional revenue streams."

As part of the deal, Synnex partners get access to AVG's managed workplace, RMM and antivirus protection software solutions. Synnex said the move reinforces its commitment to continue to invest heavily in its Channel Cloud marketplace and expanding its Cloud vendor portfolio.

"We have been in discussions with Avast for well over 12 months and it's been a long and fruitful road to formulate this exclusive partnership," Synnex ecommerce and cloud services general manager, Michael Tea, said.

"We are excited to be launching with AVG Security products by Avast and are looking forward to extending the partnership to the rest of the APAC region. As part of our exclusivity, Synnex will also add another 1,500 AVG Partners to its valued reseller base."

"SMBs face similar security challenges enterprises do, but often lack the time and resources needed to manage and secure their IT infrastructure, which is where our partners can help them," Avast senior sales manager, Erik Preisser, said.

"Synnex's large IT channel footprint in Australia and New Zealand, as well as their high quality standards and capabilities to sell complex products will significantly help us expand our reach in the market," he said.

Source: ARN

