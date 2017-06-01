Intel's Core i9 and X299 enable crazy RAID configurations for a price

Here's what eight SSDs in RAID 0 looks like on the new Core i9 platform.

Storage buffs will get a massive dose of fun when Intel’s X299 chipset launches. The new Core i9 chipset will support up to 20 devices in a bootable RAID partition.

The overlooked featured is called Virtual RAID On CPU (VROC). We got taste of it courtesy of Asus, which showed the feature running in its new X299 motherboards using a 10-core Skylake-X CPU. Few motherboards support more than three M.2 slots, so Asus used its new Hyper M.2 PCIe card.

The Hyper M.2 lets you load up to four M.2 NVME PCIe drives into a single x16 card. You don’t have to worry about heat, because the Hyper M.2 features a beefy heat sink, thermal pads, and an active fan.



The Asus Hyper M.2 features active cooling to keep your drives from overheating. Credit: IDG/Gordon Mah Ung

If you populated the Hyper M.2 with four drives and dropped it into a slot even on an older motherboard, it would work, but all you would see is four individual M.2 drives. What’s new is the ability to RAID it. All you have to do is boot into the board’s BIOS and enable Intel’s VROC feature.



You enable VROC simply by going into the Hyper M.2 PCIe card's BIOS. Credit: IDG/Gordon Mah Ung

Once you’ve done that you can see your drives. For this demonstration, Asus used eight Intel M.2 600P SSDs.



The VROC demo used eight Intel 512GB SSDs. Credit: IDG/Gordon Mah Ung

But wait, you say, you can only put four drives into the Hyper M.2 card—how did we do eight drives? Just use two Hyper M.2 drives. As Coach Madden says: Boom.



And yes, you can build a RAID with two Hyper M.2 cards. Credit: IDG/Gordon Mah Ung

For a quick performance run, Asus used the industry-standard Iometer test as well as Crystal Disk Mark. Below is what it looks like to have a bootable Windows partition with eight M.2 drives.



With eight Intel SSDs, this Asus X299 motherboard can hit 12GBps of transfer speed. Credit: IDG/Gordon Mah Ung

Yes, that’s 12GBps. What’s crazy is that it’s nowhere close to the maximum that VROC supports. With 20 devices, Intel says it can, in theory, hit 128GBps. Asus officials say right now they’re seeing as high as 13GBps, and they thinks there’s more performance to be wrung out of VROC as it matures.

