Curtin University deploys Hitachi's IoT solution to become a smart campus

The solution will help improve students' experience and enhance learning.

Hitachi has deployed an internet of things (IoT) solution in Curtin University to advance its vision of a smart campus that enhances the student experience.

The IoT solution also improves classroom learning and attracts more industry to collaborate on data-driven research.

Curtin and Hitachi have joined hands on co-creating solutions that tap IoT data through advanced analytics to provide insight into the daily running and utilisation of the campus.

By leveraging these data insights, Curtin University will be able to generate contextual information about the lifecycle of the student, the day-to-day reality of a staff member, the activity pattern of a lecture theater, and the dynamics and environmental health of a library.

"Understanding our campus operations and building utilisation has become a major factor in Curtin's smart campus initiative," said Ian Callahan, chief operating officer of Curtin University.

"With the Hitachi IoT solution, we can collect data using a variety of sensors to gather information on building trends, study patterns, and course attendance that can ultimately be used to improve student experience and enhance learning."

Supporting a smart campus

The Hitachi solution allows the university to combine video data with operational data across its campus facilities to provide analytics that support a smart campus.

To this end, the companies have integrated Hitachi Visualisation Suite, Hitachi Video Analytics, Pentaho, Live Face Matching and Hitachi Data Systems Infrastructure and Compute.

The single analytics dashboard provides the real-time knowledge required to make informed decisions about classes, operations and future requirements.

Hitachi Insight Group is also creating a living laboratory that invites researchers and scientists from other universities to use Curtin's campus to discover and innovate with data-driven research.

"Hitachi demonstrated not only technology leadership but approached us with a very open mind, to participate in that living environment and collaborate with others," said Mark Jules, vice president of public safety and smart city solutions at Hitachi Insight Group.

