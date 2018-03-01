Customer satisfaction key to digital transformation success

Customer satisfaction is a key priority for SAP Malaysia's new managing director Duncan Williamson, who believes that the customer relationship extends far beyond the sale

Photo - SAP Malaysia managing director Duncan Williamson





"At SAP, we deeply value loyalty - which extends far beyond the initial sale process. We want to ensure that customers get the most of their technology investments." said Duncan.



"Our mission is to help customers get the maximum value, and our services are also constantly being utilised to customise solutions according to customer needs. In other words, it is about optimising business processes to be more productive, and for them to be able to leverage on SAP's innovations to derive greater return-on-investment," he added.



"What SAP brings to the table is the platform to empower local companies to realise their fullest potential. We are at the forefront of 25 various industries, and we can help local companies learn from global multinationals, such as in making local companies' supply chain processes shorter and more effective," he further said.



Among local enterprises embracing SAP technologies are Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad, Pharmaniaga Berhad, Khazanah Nasional Berhad's wholly-owned subsidiary Cenviro, as well as DKSH Holdings Berhad and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad which are listed on Bursa Malaysia.



SAP's commitment to "Proving our Purpose"



Duncan also explained that, through a careful process of analysis, business optimisation and the introduction of innovative techniques, SAP can build up to customer expectations even more so now than ever before.



"Customers today can dictate what they want along with when and where they want it," said Duncan.



"This is a good thing because, by learning to anticipate demands, they can move ahead in a number of predictive ways and be more agile in capitalising opportunities as and when they present themselves."



According to Duncan, many companies today are already aware of the need to evolve to digital, while those who are not are quickly becoming so. The challenge comes in tandem to the adoption of technology, which is when business models need to change as well, he said.



"Here, we often help customers with design-thinking sessions to find ways that would increase productivity and operational efficiencies. Part of our expertise today is in the complete end-to-end digital transformation process so that customers may realise their fullest potential," he said.



Being a giant in the Big Data space has also helped SAP and its customers greatly, since they are able to formulate a master data strategy that will ensure the customer makes their data work harder and smarter for them.



SAP itself deeply believes in innovation and makes use of technology to drive its own performance. For example, cloud and enterprise mobility capabilities make it easier for their own people to be very mobile while at the same time have simplified access to more information than ever before.



Besides cultivating customers for life, Duncan emphasised his passion for "SAP to prove our purpose" and harnessing innovation for the greater good of customers.



"Customer-centricity is core to everything that we do at SAP, which is essentially about empowering businesses to run better while improving people's lives within today's digital economy," he said.