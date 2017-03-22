GovTech uses data analytics to solve Circle Line train issue

Feng Yuan Liu, Director of Data Science at GovTech, shared with us how his team used data analytics to fix the problem that caused train faults on the Circle Line last year.



Credit: GraphicStock

If you are living in Singapore, it is a well-known fact that majority of the public travel on trains called the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT). As such, disruptions to any of the five operating train lines would negatively affect commuters going to school or work.

This is why it was important for train operator SMRT to quickly address the root cause of the disruptions that happened on the Circle Line, the line linking all radial routes leading to the city. From 28 August 2016 to 6 November 2016, trains on this line kept losing signals repeatedly, thus triggering the emergency brake safety feature and causing the trains to stop randomly on the tracks.

Even though SMRT and the Land Transport Authority collated and analysed various data to solve the problem, they could not find clear answers. The data was visualised in terms of :

Date and time of each incident Location of incident Identification (ID) of train involved (represented as PV) Direction of the train



Output from initial processing. Credit: GovTech

"[The] train engineers and singalling system manufacturer Alstom couldn't figure out why [the signal loss] was happening repeatedly. In an attempt to solve this problem, the teams had looked at the data, and visualised it by time of the day and train number. Yet, there was no concrete result," explained Feng Yuan Liu, Director of Data Science, GovTech, during Agoda's Big Data Conference, on 20 March 2017.

To overcome this, Liu's team took inspiration from Marey Chart-a data chart Boston subway system used to visualise the trips made by its trains-and recreated a local version.

Liu shared that his team first assigned each train station a number as its location ID. Dhoby Ghaut was number 2 while Harbourfront was number 29.

The team then plotted dots to indicate every time a train faces signal interference. If the signal loss occurs between two stations, it will be denoted as 0.5 plus the lower station number of the two. For instance, a breakdown between Telok Blangah (no. 28) and Harbourfront will be marked at position 28.5.



Signial interference incidents represented on a scatterplot. Credit: GovTech

After creating a scatterplot of the emergency braking incidents, the team replaced the dots with arrows to indicate the train direction at the time of the incident.

"We didn't actually plot train schedules, but triangles to indicate the direction of the train. One of the guys looked hard at the data, zoomed in and after drawing an algorithm, found the solution. What we didn't realise that the dots/arrows referred to a trail of disruption because [incidents were happening in the opposite direction of the previous incident," explained Liu.

