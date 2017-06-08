Making the complex craft of analytics a little simpler in Malaysia...with NLP

More than 65% of organisations in the region take an ad hoc or opportunistic approach to gaining insights from their data.

Credit: GraphicStock

More than 65 percent of organisations in the Asean region are taking an ad hoc or opportunistic approach to gaining insights from their data.



Meanwhile, analyst firm IDC recently said that close to 50 percent of Malaysian respondents from their 2016 Asia/Pacific's Software Study said they were looking to deploy cloud-based analytics software in the next couple of years.



This points to a preference for a self-service approach to the complex craft of big data analytics (BDA) by many companies in this country keen to become part of the Digital Malaysia drive expounded by MDEC [National ICT agency Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation].



The majority of companies have just started their BDA journey: they are learning and experimenting with BDA technologies and trying to address their business challenges, said Dato' Seri Ivan Teh, who is managing director in Malaysia of BDA and IoT [internet of things] solutions provider Fusionex.



Teh explained that many organisations needed to take advantage of analytics with a self-service solution, which simplified the craft of gaining complex insights from data.



NLP and DBA



"Where self-service analytics capabilities and data integration is concerned, availability of skilled resources is a common roadblock to BDA initiatives among APEJ organisations," said Chwee Chua, AVP, Analytics, Big Data and Cognitive Systems research in IDC Asia/Pacific.



"The barriers of artificial intelligence, machine and deep learning are rapidly dropping," said Chwee. "As such, cognitive systems, the likes of Fusionex GIANT's natural language processing capabilities, will soon be powering data-driven applications across a wide spectrum of solutions."



"This new generation of tools and capabilities is capable of offering intelligent assistance, advice, and recommendations to end users; thus enhancing their competitive edge or supplementing information for better decision making," said Chwee.



During the introduction in Kuala Lumpur of the company's enhanced BDA platform - Fusionex GIANT - Teh said that its new search-driven analytics capabilities were now available to "allow users of any skill level to unearth insights in their data. Using an intuitive and easy-to-use search function, users can simply key in requests and GIANT will deliver the analysed results."



"The platform is able to understand user queries and immediately churn data insights using the Natural Language Processing (NLP). NLP capability is an Artificial Intelligent (AI) component that businesses will now be able to leverage on to gain leverage over their competitors," he said.



Using data in the future

Photo- (From left) Chen Keat Ming (Fusionex VP - Marketing); James Martin (Fusionex Programme Director); Dato' Seri Ivan Teh (Fusionex Managing Director); Raju Chellam (Fusionex VP - New Technologies); and James Houng (Fusionex Senior VP - Solutions Development).



"This will revolutionise the way businesses use data in the future as it with a simple request; they will be able to discover complex insights into their data - with AI capabilities, enterprises will be able to reach out to their customers with more comprehensive insights that were easily retrieved in a short period of time," Teh said.



Following a soft launch late last year, 10 companies were invited to take part in the pilot run of Fusionex GIANT 2017, and 8 out of 10 have already signed up for GIANT 2017, he added. "We expect the rest will sign up very soon."



"[This solution] will give non-technical users the ability to crunch petabytes of corporate data without the need for lengthy technical trainings," Teh said. "The powerful analytics capabilities of GIANT will enable users to forecast future trends and confidently make data-backed decisions and enjoy an increased rate of accuracy."



You may also like to read more about Big Data and Digital Malaysia -

- Recent exclusive deep dive interviews with MDEC CEO Dato' Yasmin Mahmood on the Digital Malaysia framework. See - Deep Dive into Malaysia's Digital Economy with MDEC CEO Dato' Yasmin Mahmood - Part 1 and Part 2]

- What's really in store for Malaysia's IT industry in 2017?



The latest edition of this article lives at Computerworld Malaysia