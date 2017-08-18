Malaysia's Open Data journey ramps up to Asean scale with new accelerator

The UK's Open Data Institute joins MDEC to launch the Asean Data Startup Accelerator programme, which is now accepting entries from startups throughout the region to develop world-class innovations using Open Data.

Credit: GraphicStock.

In May 2015, the national ICT agency Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) signed an agreement in Putrajaya with the UK's non-profit organisation Open Data Institute (ODI) and also announced a National Open Data Champions initiative.



At the time, MDEC's chief executive officer Dato' Yasmin Mahmood said: "Open Data is simply free, non-personal data by the government that can be used and shared by anyone. Local entrepreneurs and businesses can use these data to derive trends and insights that can help them inform on innovative business solutions and models - the primary goal of the National Big Data Analytics (BDA) Initiative that MDEC is driving."



Earlier this week, Open Data in Malaysia received another boost with the announcement that the Asean Data Startup Accelerator (ADSA) programme is now accepting entries for the second cohort. This move, which is the result of the collaboration between MDEC, ODI and ADSA, is designed to help startups develop innovations for the global arena using Open Data.



To drill down further, the programme wants to "inspire breakthrough thinking among local startups that will result in providing solutions to solve societal problems in developing countries in Asean. The change is that ADSA is now accepting entries from regional startups for its second cohort.



Divakar Subramaniam, who is startup manager, Open Data Institute, said the organisation's reason for being is to help build a strong, fair and sustainable data economy by helping governments and businesses around the world get data to people who need it.



Culture of openness



"In this day and age of technology, it takes more than just putting all the data and information out there in the world," explained Subramaniam. "We strive to cultivate the culture of openness and transparency."



"One of the ways to demonstrate the importance and usefulness of open data when solving problems across various sectors is to create a platform to connect, equip and inspire startups, entrepreneurs and innovators around the world to innovate with data," he said.



"Ultimately, what we want to achieve is to close societal gaps through innovation, with the help of open data," said Subramaniam.



How ADSA works



He said ADSA's second cohort is a six-month programme to be held in Kuala Lumpur within the Asean Data Analytics Exchange (ADAX), which acts as an ecosystem for data-driven businesses to show latest Big Data Analytics (BDA) technologies, as well as pilot use cases for the Asean region as well as provide a co-working location for BDA talent, startups and accelerators.



Divakar said ADSA will "help startups to better understand the benefits of open data and how it helps to bridge information gaps across various industries such as agriculture, fintech and insurtech, which allows businesses to share best practices that helps improve productivity."



"We need to make sure that open data is easily accessible and it is our responsibility to encourage startups to use readily-available data such as weather reports, traffic reports, hot spots for diseases and price of essential goods to come up with innovative solutions," he said.



"Our end goal is to increase the innovative capacity within this region, spurred by the appropriate combination of knowledge, technological skills, collaborative mind set and conducive policies that support entrepreneurship and innovation," Divakar said.



Currently, there are eight startups under ADSA's first cohort, from various ASEAN countries including Malaysia (Wrzit, CropBASE, BTI, Katsana), Philippines (Lorax AI), Indonesia (CityPlan, Tune Map) & Singapore (Urbanetic).



He added that "the success of ADSA was proven when Tune Map, an Indonesian-based startup, took overall second spot in the 'United Nations Challenge: Big Ideas Competition for Sustainable Cities and Urban Communities'."



"The impact of open data culture in the Asean region is apparent, as it has led to ground-breaking innovation in various industries," Divakar added.



Interested startups are encouraged to apply for the next cohort programme set to take place in October this year. For more information, aseandatastartupaccelerator.com



