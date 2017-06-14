Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

STB uses big data to help attract more Chinese travellers to Singapore

Nayela Deeba | June 14, 2017
Coupling it with Tencent's suite of advertising solutions to boost STB’s marketing outreach to consumers in China, and enhance Chinese visitors’ experience in Singapore.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is furthering its efforts to promote Singapore as a destination of choice for Chinese travellers by collaborating with The International Business Group (IBG) Tencent.

STB has been reaching out to the Chinese target-audience through its WeChat subscription and service account since 2014. The account enables users to view peer reviews of attractions to help them plan their itinerary, as well as obtain e-coupons for shopping.

Through this new partnership, Tencent IBG will help STB analyse user trends. It will then use the insights to recommend solutions to further build brand awareness and product familiarity for Chinese tourists before their visit to Singapore.

Targeted ads will also be sent to Chinese tourists during their visit through various formats. They include the Mobile Qzone Newsfeed Ad, in which an article or video ad is presented in the form of friend posts, and WeChat Moments Ad, which is an ad displayed in a social feed style.

Meanwhile, STB will help Tencent tap into its influence and network in Singapore to promote WeChat, WeChat cross-border Pay, Tencent cloud and its ad solutions to Singapore-based merchants to encourage spending from Chinese travellers.

Citing China as an "important tourism market for Singapore," STB's chief executive, Lionel Yeo said: "This partnership will enable us to reach our targeted segments in even more agile and effective ways through Tencent's big data and multiple platforms. It will also complement our existing strong trade networks to promote Singapore as a top-of-mind destination for Chinese travellers."

 

