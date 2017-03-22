Oracle sets priorities for Java 9 bug fixes

Only P1 or P2 bugs that are critical and can be fixed before the July 27 release date will be addressed; all others will be deferred for now

Java 9 has moved to the second phase of its ramp-down process, with an Oracle official advising deferment of some bugs as the upgrade heads toward its July 27 release date.

In a recent bulletin, Oracle's Mark Reinhold, chief architect of the Java platform group, advised deferring new P1 (Priority) and P2 bugs that are either not critical or cannot be fixed in the release, which will be offered as Java Development Kit 9. P1 is the designation for the highest-priority bugs.

"The overall goal of this process is to ensure that we fix just the bugs that must be fixed in order to ensure a successful release and that we understand why we're not going to fix some bugs that perhaps ought to be fixed," Reinhold said.

P3-P5 bugs whose fixes would impact product code are to be left to future releases, but P3-P5 bugs whose fixes only affect documentation or demos can be fixed until the first general availability candidate build on June 22. A list of Rampdown Phase 2 bugs has been posted on the JDK Bug System site. Developers responsible for bugs on this list can fix them and request approval to integrate the fix. If a bug isn't new in JDK 9, it can be removed from the list; if it's new but not critical or can't be fixed in time, developers can request a deferment.

Reinhold said the overall feature set for JDK, which emphasizes modularity and host of other features, is frozen at this time. "Low-risk enhancements that add small bits of missing functionality or improve usability may be approved, especially when justified by developer feedback, but the bar is now extremely high." API changes or other specification changes made by a Java Specification Request Expert Group are critical by definition and will be approved, Reinhold said.

