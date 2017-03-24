Singapore public sector shows strong interest to embrace intelligent technologies

However, only a quarter of the government agencies in the republic are moving beyond the pilot phase to full implementation, according to Accenture's research.



Credit: GraphicStock

Singapore's public sector agencies have a strong appetite for intelligent technologies, according to a new research report from Accenture.

Leaders search for solutions that are revolutionising the way citizen demands are addressed, as well as helping to overcome persistent challenges such as regulatory compliance, outdated legacy IT infrastructures and organisational cultures.

Biometrics/identity analytics (68 percent), machine learning (57 percent) and advanced analytics / predictive modelling (56 percent) are the top in demand technologies in Singapore.

While more than two-thirds (70 percent) of public sector agencies are evaluating the potential of emerging technologies, only a small percentage (25 percent) are moving beyond the pilot phase to full implementation.

"Emerging technologies are proving to have tremendous potential value for enabling public service agencies to not only meet their key internal resource challenges, but also provide innovative approaches to address the evolving needs of their citizens," said Ng Wee Wei, Managing Director, Health & Public Service, ASEAN & Singapore at Accenture. "Agencies need to rotate to the new, embracing the full value of using data to take advantage of the power of social, mobile and self-serve technologies that the world is demanding."

Supporting employees' work

Almost half (48 percent) of Singapore's government agencies that are already implementing advanced analytics technologies said their chief objective in implementing these tools is to improve and support their employees' work.

Eighty percent of respondents said that implementing emerging technologies will improve employees' job satisfaction.

Singapore and Australia have topped the charts with 68 percent of public agencies implementing biometrics solutions such as e-passports and iris recognition.

The primary business objectives for the use of biometrics/identity analytics technologies was reducing risk and improving security (preventing fraud/system abuse/ crime) - Singapore (55 percent), Australia (35 percent), Japan (36 percent).

"Adoption patterns may differ by sector and geography, but it is clear that public service agencies have an appetite for embracing emerging technologies to help transform the public service experience for citizens and employees," added Wei. "Government leaders need to focus on delivering value and on adopting these emerging technologies while creating the kind of internal conditions that will inspire employees to embrace change."

1