Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Industries »

Cash is no longer king: 87 percent of Singaporeans prefer electronic payments

Anuradha Shukla | May 31, 2017
Two-thirds of Singaporeans would also like payments to be fully automated, according to Visa Consumer Payment Attitudes survey.

epayment cards

Most (87 percent) Singaporeans prefer to make electronic payments, according to the 2016 Visa Consumer Payment Attitudes survey. 

Only 11 percent prefer to use cash, representing the highest preference for electronic payments in the region.

This growth is largely due to an increased preference for using debit cards, with 62 percent of consumers saying they own and actively use debit cards.

Conducted by Toluna, the survey is based on the opinions of 500 Singaporeans to gain insights and assess their attitudes towards cash and card usage, mobile banking, contactless payments, and online shopping.

Nearly half (48 percent) of the respondents admitted to having more payment cards in their wallets now, compared to five years ago.

Fifty-two percent of these respondents also said they believe card usage is safer than cash. 

"Singapore is a developed market where more than 60 percent of all transactions are made electronically. However, this means that around 40 percent of payments in Singapore are still transacted using cash and cheques, presenting a significant opportunity for cash displacement," said Ooi Huey Tyng, Visa country manager for Singapore and Brunei. 

She added: "Certain segments in Singapore, such as hawker centres, food courts and wet markets, are heavily cash-based. Hence, it is important for the industry to work closely together to introduce new digital solutions to convert cash in these segments, so that Singapore can become truly cashless."

 

Moving away from cash

More than two-thirds (68 percent) of the respondents are using electronic payments, such as mobile devices and wearables.

Sixty-six percent would like payments to be fully automated, doing away with the physical process of paying for a product or service.

The same percentage of respondents are also comfortable with the use of biometrics, such as fingerprinting and face recognition, for payment authentication.

Contactless payments are gaining traction in the republic too. Ninety-one percent of Singaporeans said they are aware of contactless payments, compared to 87 percent in 2015.

Seven in 10 Singaporeans also said they have used contactless payments, and  a quarter said they were keen to use it in the future. 

"In Singapore, contactless payments have grown tremendously over the years and, to date, Visa payWave transactions have crossed the 7 million milestone per month. Visa payWave transactions now make up half of all Visa transactions, which is a huge achievement for us in Singapore, and we believe this growth will continue as we work with the merchants and banks to expand into new categories that were previously untapped," said Tyng.    

 

1 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED RESOURCES

Don't worry CIOs: You still control tech spending

How Asian organisations can develop an effective incident response plan

Adopt security-by-design mindset to combat new cybersecurity threats, says GovTech’s Chai Chin Loon

Are other C-level executives qualified to take up the CIO role?

Cloud cuts ANZ bank’s hardware costs by a quarter

Curtin University deploys Hitachi's IoT solution to become a smart campus

Digital Realty expands its data centre footprint in Japan

Huawei and Keppel Data Centres showcase technologies for next-generation data centres

Parallels enables Japan's Rise Lawyers Office to securely expand its business

Bangalore dominates IoT startup ecosystem in India

Malaysia is leading APAC when it comes to resisting malware: Why?

Malaysia's 4th Industrial Revolution: Global energy specialist offers IoT platform

What a new Asean-wide Malaysia, India financial data reporting deal hopes to offer

How one industry player is supporting Digital Malaysia: exclusive

Why Digi's CXO talent pipeline is a powerful strategy