5 tips to ace your next tech interview

Not sure what to expect from your next job interview? These five tips will help you prepare so you can land your dream tech job.

You may feel confident going into an interview armed with your technical background and education but when it comes to tech jobs -- especially positions for engineers, developers and coders -- technical knowledge won’t be enough to get you through the interview process.

“Companies put candidates through rigorous technical interviews where they are asked difficult questions and asked to complete coding tasks. These interviews can be difficult to prepare for, especially for candidates who have never gone through a similar interview process before,” says Tigran Sloyan, CEO of CodeFights.

These five tips will help you prepare for your next tech interview -- no matter what they throw at you.

1. Practice real interview questions

Your resume is what got you the interview, so the recruiter or hiring manager already knows your technical skills and what you’ve accomplished, says Aytekin Tank, CEO of JotForm, an online form builder for small and large businesses.

And, in some cases, you might be asked questions that have nothing to do with your job, so they can get a sense for how innovative you are or how well you can problem solve.

“The reality is, interview questions you face at most companies are very far away from your day job so make sure to do some research and practice using real questions that appear on interviews,” says Sloyan.

Your interviewer will also look to see how well you communicate and how clearly you can explain different concepts. Some employers, like Tank, might even ask you about something you’re passionate about outside of your job. Your hobbies and interest, and your excitement for them, can say a lot about who you are, and how well you’ll fit into the company.

“It doesn’t matter if you have incredible skills if you can’t work alongside your co-workers. The ability to communicate and work with others is just as important, if not more so. I always ask myself, ‘Can I work next to this person all day?’ If I’ve narrowed the candidate pool down to two finalists, and they’re equal when it comes to skills, I’ll always pick [the one I can work with] in a heartbeat,” says Tank.

2. Ask your own questions

Remember that this is also your chance to interview the company and to ask questions that show you’re engaged and curious about the company and job. In fact, they might ask you purposefully vague questions to see if they can prompt you into asking the ‘right questions’,” says Sloyan.

“Some engineers think that asking questions is a sign of poor skill or lack of understanding. In reality, it’s the opposite,” he says.

