AI platform for women entrepreneurs launched

Developed in partnership with Dell and Pivotal, the data-driven platform powered by Circular Board connects female founders in real time with mentors, resources and events that help scale their businesses.



Carolyn Rodz, founder and CEO of Circular Board; and Elizabeth Gore, Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Dell, at Alice booth at Dell EMC World. Credit: Dell EMC

Circular Board has launched Alice, the first-ever artificial intelligence (AI) platform for women entrepreneurs.

The newly announced platform was developed in partnership with Dell and Pivotal.

Alice is driven by data analytics, and is said to enable significantly more female founders to succeed at unprecedented levels.

This virtual advisor connects women entrepreneurs in real time with the resources needed to scale based on startup stage, location, industry, revenue and individual needs.

"Alice is a female founder's best mentor, guide and consultant. The current startup ecosystem continues to cycle resources among a very small percentage of well-connected entrepreneurs, making it difficult for less traditional founders to navigate," said Carolyn Rodz, founder and CEO of Circular Board. "Alice instantly filters millions of resources down to the personalised, verified content that enables founders to scale to the highest heights, no matter where they are located or who they know."

Conversational user interface

Alice boasts a conversational user interface to express different areas where women entrepreneurs need help.

The platform includes static and machine learning based on user input, and features personalised dashboard with real-time modules based on user activity.



Alice User Dashboard. Credit: Dell EMC

User profiles with data collection capabilities provides personal and company demographics.

Alice also includes an extensive library of resources, network of global experts and leaders and events calendar.

"Entrepreneurship is part of Dell's DNA. We're always looking for ways to bring entrepreneurs the best technology solutions to help empower them in the new world of digital transformation," said Karen Quintos, EVP and chief customer officer, Dell. "Through the power of the Dell Technologies network and the expertise of the Circular Board, we're driving innovation to help women entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level."

