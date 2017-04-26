Andrea Della Mattea to lead Microsoft's operations in Asia Pacific

She will focus on helping customers in the region to accelerate their own journey of digital transformation.



Credit: Microsoft.

Microsoft has appointed Andrea Della Mattea as the new Vice President for its operations in Asia Pacific.

Reporting to Ralph Haupter, President of Microsoft Asia, Della Mattea will commence her role in Singapore on 1 July 2017.

She will be responsible for all of Microsoft's product, service and support offerings across the region. Countries under her care include Bangladesh, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.

A key area of focus for Della Mattea will be helping Microsoft's customers in Asia Pacific to accelerate their own journey of digital transformation. This is because Microsoft Asia's recent Digital Transformation Study found that only 29 percent of business decision makers in Asia have a full digital strategy in place even though 80 percent of them believe they needed to transform to a digital business to enable future growth.

Commenting on Della Mattea's appointment, Haupter said: "I am delighted we have secured a regional industry leader of Andrea's caliber to accelerate Microsoft's current momentum in the fast-growing markets of Asia Pacific. The three unstoppable technology trends dominating our market today — the explosion of data, ubiquitous cloud computing and increasingly sophisticated software algorithms — are creating unprecedented opportunities for our customers to digitally transform. Andrea's proven skills, experience and capabilities in this area will help them to achieve their goals."

Prior to joining Microsoft, Della Mattea was the Managing Director and Senior Vice President of Asia Pacific for Insight Enterprises. Insight Enterprises is a Fortune 500, US$5 billion global technology provider that focuses on providing software, cloud solutions and IT services to business, government and education customers.

