CSA hosts Cybersecurity Challenge to increase Singapore's cybersecurity talent pool

Six winners will win career-enabling prizes from key industry players such as BAE Systems, PwC Singapore, Palo Alto Networks and training courses by (ISC)².



Credit: GraphicStock

To spur more talents to join the cybersecurity field, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) will be organising the Cybersecurity Challenge Singapore.

One component of the challenge is CyPhinx, a virtual three-dimensional skyscraper that is developed by Cyber Security Challenge UK, a UK Government-backed organisation, in 2015.

CyPhinx allows players to create avatars, access cybersecurity game challenges, interact with like-minded cyber enthusiasts, as well as demonstrate their skills to fellow players and potential employers.

To participate in the challenge, participants must test their skills in the games available on the Singapore Floor of CyPhinx from now till 14 June 2017. Participants must be Singaporeans or Permanent Residents who are currently not in the cybersecurity field.

Scores will be captured as players complete the game challenges in cybersecurity disciplines, namely forensic analysis, vulnerability assessment, incident analysis, malware investigation, attack strategies, and coding.

The top 30 players will be invited to compete in a face-to-face competition co-organised by CSA and BAE Systems on 22 July 2017. Six winners will win career-enabling prizes from key industry players such as BAE Systems, PwC Singapore, Palo Alto Networks and training courses by (ISC)².

They also stand to win an all-expenses paid trip to the United Kingdom (UK) to pit their skills against UK players in the Masterclass Final from 12 to 14 November this year.

Commenting on the challenge, David Koh, Chief Executive, CSA said: "Cybersecurity is a fast-growing industry. However, it is a relatively new area and many cybersecurity enthusiasts may not be aware of what the job entails or the exciting opportunities available."

"With the introduction of the challenge, we want to unearth budding cybersecurity talents and give them a platform to challenge themselves and at the same time, showcase their skills to potential employers. We are pleased to partner like-minded industry leaders to offer training and internship opportunities to help them develop their cybersecurity competency."

