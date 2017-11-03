Digital Malaysia is boosting online recruitment, new job index suggests

Online recruitment activity in Malaysia jumped 7% between September 2016 and 2017, according to Sanjay Modi.

Digital Malaysia initiatives are helping to feed a jump in online hiring activity in Malaysia, which recorded a 7 percent growth between September 2016 and 2017, according to the latest Monster Employment Index (MEI).



Sanjay Modi (pic below), who is online recruitment platform Monster's managing director for APAC and Middle East, pointed to the positive e-recruitment sentiment suggested by latest survey, which he said "is based on a real-time review of millions of employer job opportunities, culled from a large representative selection of career websites and online job listings across Malaysia. The Index does not reflect the trend of any one advertiser or source, but is an aggregate measure of the change in job listings across the industry."

Some of the takeaways include:

● Online recruitment activity in Malaysia jumped up 7 percent between September 2016 and 2017, according to the latest Monster Employment Index (MEI)

● The Oil and Gas sector reported the highest growth in online hiring activity at 37 percent year-on-year

● The Retail sector saw the steepest decline at -22 percent year-on-year

● Demands for Software, Hardware, Telecom professionals reported the highest annual growth in hiring at 62 percent year-on-year, while Customer Service talent were the least in demand at -50 percent year-on-year



Delving a little deeper



Modi said that in September, the Oil and Gas sector "emerged as the best-performing sector, and saw the highest jobs growth for the sector since January."



"However, things aren't looking as rosy for the retail sector, which reported the sharpest drop in hiring activity, with a -22 percent year-on-year drop," he said.



Moving on to specific occupational groups, Modi confirmed that "Software, Hardware and Telecom roles saw the most demand in Malaysia, recording a 62 percent year-on-year growth in online hiring, up 11 percent from August 2016."



"Customer Service roles remained the worst performing occupational group, reporting a sharp 50 percent year-on-year decline," he said.



"The steady shift from an established manufacturing base to digital technology and advanced skills is boosting Malaysia's job market with new opportunities," Modi explained. "This is good news - however to remain relevant and employable, talent at all levels must continue to upskill to meet the dynamic needs of the workforce."



Looking ahead



"The World Bank has raised the GDP [gross domestic product] growth forecast for Malaysia to 5.2 percent owing to strong investments and recovery in world trade, coupled with favourable income growth that has induced consumer spending," he continued.



Modi added, "This trend is in line with the MEI sentiment - indicative of an increase in the employment level."



