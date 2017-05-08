Don't fear the robots, embrace the potential

Robotic process automation is not necessarily replacing human workers, but creating more capacity and the potential for employees to focus on higher-value activities.

A new study suggests that business and IT automation is taking over tasks, not jobs.

The implementation of robotic process automation (RPA) is enabling enterprises to execute business processes 5-10 times faster with an average of 37 percent fewer resources, according to a report released this week by Information Services Group (ISG). However, the productivity gains are not necessarily leading to mass layoffs, but rather the redeployment of employees to handle higher-value tasks and a greater volume of work, according to ISG.

"Automation is creating a polar shift in how work gets done," says ISG partner Craig Nelson. "While in the past humans have been supported by technology, we are now seeing a shift to technology being supported by humans to manage and operate business processes. This shift is eliminating much of the mundane cut-paste-and-compare work that humans manage in the cracks between enterprise systems."

The initial response to automation improvements is typically positive, says Nelson, as the technology takes over some of the dirty work employees are eager to offload. But then the anxiety can set in. The elimination of tasks can lead to the elimination of low-level roles, says Nelson. After all, the initial business case for automation was based on eliminating work and full-time employees. "However, as leaders have gained more experience, it is clear that robots are good at automating specific discrete tasks, not a person's entire job," Nelson says. "The extra capacity generated by automating tasks is being focused on executing more work or higher-value work."

Rethinking RPA's value

As CIOs and other leaders gain more experience with RPA, they are now looking at the automation technology within the broader digital transformation of the enterprise. "This entails understanding how RPA can support the digital backbone of the enterprise with automation and then moving to understanding the predictive analytics available with automation, which gives the enterprise greater insights into its business, customers and products," says Nelson.

Automation can also lead to the creation of new roles. "Longer term, the answer for workers is to embrace the polar shift toward skills required for humans to support technology," says Nelson. New roles might include working in a robotics center of excellence, supporting automation configurations, process redesign and business digitization. IT tasks like writing scripts, monitoring infrastructure and applications, or providing desktop support are ripe for automation but there will be increased work involving business relationship management, configuring and maintaining automation, change control, and monitoring service strategy, as examples.

"Understanding the broader digital transformational journey and thinking about the human interactions that are required when an enterprise begins to engage its customer digitally puts RPA and job disposition considerations in a different light," says Nelson. "The opportunity for job creation in this space is yet to be fully understood, but it is certain to create new roles and new jobs that we have not yet envisioned."

