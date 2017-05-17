Employers in Singapore seek more ICT talents in Q1 2017

Sought after skills include general computer skills, communication skills, and an understanding of IT and business, according to JobTech.

Employers in Singapore sought more ICT talents in the first quarter of 2017 (Q1 2017), compared to the last quarter of 2016 (Q4 2016).

According to a recent report by JobTech, employers posted more than 3,300 ICT jobs online in Q1 2017, which is higher than the 2,600 ICT job postings in Q4 2016. Statistically, employers posted an average of 1,100 job opening from January to March 2017.

March recorded the most number of online job postings.

Meanwhile, JobTech also noted that at least 30 percent of online job postings in Q1 were seeking candidates with general computer skills, communication skills, and an understanding of IT and business.

The report also highlighted the emergence of 19 additional domain knowledge areas and 25 additional technical skills sought after by employers. Some of the emerging domain knowledge areas are: mechanical engineering, regulatory compliance, enterprise service bus (ESB) architecture, mitigation plan, and radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC); while emerging technical skills include: GULP, Unity 3D, Citrix XENAPP, and Apache Struts.

JobTech is a Singapore-based artificial intelligence and big data analytics technology startup that provides real-time labour market intelligence and job matching.

