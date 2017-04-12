Feeding the 4th Industrial Revolution in Malaysia, MIMOS sees two major talent moves

'21st century complexities call for 21st century solutions,' said MOSTI Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau during the launch of initiatives under Malaysia's Digital Economy drive.

Photo - YB Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau, Minister, Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI).

National R&D research agency MIMOS has spotlighted two talent development moves at its Kuala Lumpur headquarters that are significant steps in Malaysia's drive towards becoming a developed Digital Economy by the year 2020.



"More traditional manual operations need to be digitised including the human resources sector," said YB Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau, the minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), during the launch of a major new 'framework initiative' - Digital Assessment Technology for Industry 4.0.



"We live in challenging, unpredictable times but we have learned from any slip ups we have made as develop our capability to build wisdom," said the minister.



"When enforcement agencies catch their highly trusted personnel getting involved in unlawful behaviour, when someone you expect no educate and care for your children turns out to be an abuser or a criminal, and when smart SPM candidates obtain straight A's in 12 subjects and yet cannot decide on their future career: you know there are gaps to be addressed," said Wilfred.



He moved on to the use of psychometrics and the digital assessment of talent. "The measuring of human inclinations, knowledge, abilities, attitudes and personality traits can help to try and predict future behaviours," said Wilfred, adding that psychometrics "is a scientific field that can enable wiser decision-making."



"Indeed, in today's volatile and complex environment, the role of psychometrics has become increasingly important," he said. "More organisations must recognise the need for research-backed assessment. Twenty-first century complexities call for 21st century solutions."



Wilfred said two agencies under MOSTI's purview - MIMOS and Standards Malaysia - were involved in enabling the two moves being announced today (11 April 2017) at MIMOS headquarters, Technology Park Malaysia (TPM). These are the adoption of two international MS ISO standards (MS ISO 10667-1 and MS ISO 10667-2) and the inauguration of Malaysian Psychometrics Association.



Also present among invited leaders from industry and academia at the launch event, which was followed by the Malaysia Psychometrics Symposium 2017 in the afternoon, were MOSTI secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Azhar Haji Yahaya, MIMOS chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Wahab Abdullah and Standards Malaysia director-general Datuk Fadilah Baharin.



Windows of psychometric opportunities



The minister said "the digital sector is now the major sector that can help drive double-digit growth for Malaysia. I am impressed with how MIMOS is pioneering technologies for new sectors such psychometrics."



"Digital assessment was no longer an option but a necessity in building an engaged and effective workforce for the Fourth Industrial Revolution," said Wilfred.

1 2 Next Page