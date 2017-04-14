First public university in Malaysia to roll out campus wide creative tools: UiTM

Universiti Teknologi MARA uses 'creative cloud' to prepare students for the Digital Economy.

Photo - Prof. Emeritus Dato' Dr Hassan Said, Vice Chancellor of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM)

Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) said it is the first public university in Malaysia to roll out campus-wide creative tools to prepare students for the Knowledge Economy.



At the recent launch event in Kuala Lumpur, Prof. Emeritus Dato' Dr Hassan Said, vice chancellor of UiTM, said that creative careers are on the rise in Malaysia move and that the move was also in tune with the Malaysian government's desire to help generate RM33 billion from the creative content industry towards the Gross National Income (GNI) by 2020.



"With creativity and design aptitude becoming almost a core requirement in today's knowledge economy, UiTM recognises the importance of imparting design skills and design-led thinking to students," said Prof. Dr Hassan.



Many universities around the world were adopting solutions to ensure that students have a competitive edge when entering the workforce, he said. UiTM will help produce a generation of creatives and designers used to working with the best available technologies.

(From left) YBhg Prof. Ir. Dr. Hj. Abdul Rahman Omar, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research & Innovation) of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM); Prof. Emeritus Dato' Dr Hassan Said, Vice Chancellor of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM); and Wayne Weisse, Education Director for Adobe Asia Pacific,



The IT strategy



Drilling down to the IT, Prof Dr Hassan said the university has decided on a long term strategic initiative in partnership with design technology solutions company Adobe.



Over next three years, UiTM will deploy Adobe Creative Cloud at the main campus in Shah Alam, and across all 12 state campuses and 21 satellite campuses throughout Malaysia, he said.



Prof Dr Hassan said the decision to upgrade to Adobe Creative Cloud was largely prompted by ensuring about 165,000 students across all faculties, from Art and Design to Computer Science and IT, have "relevant and up-to-date skills using industry-leading tools." The university's 18,188 staff across all faculties will also have access to these tools.



Wayne Weisse, education director for Adobe Asia Pacific, said that the deployment of Adobe Creative Cloud has already started at UiTM's Shah Alam main campus, and should be completed in April 2017 for all UiTM campuses nationwide. Adobe Creative Cloud will be installed on all on-campus devices, with UiTM staff being able to obtain off-campus access as well. Students can expect to obtain off-campus access at a later date.



Weisse added that UiTM's plan to produce "world-class graduates that will power the country's economic growth in 2020 and beyond is in line with Malaysia's National Transformation Agenda (TN50), as the country moves into the digital age with the vision of becoming a developed nation."



The latest edition of this article is at Computerworld Malaysia.

