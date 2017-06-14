Kiwi integrator expands Aussie presence following Queensland healthcare win

IntegrationWorks scales to 18 permanent staff in 18 months.

IntegrationWorks has bolstered its presence across Australia, with the New Zealand-based provider leveraging strong demand across private and public sectors.

Triggered by a "major" Queensland healthcare government contract win, the Wellington-based integrator is upping the ante across the Tasman, with plans in place to triple headcount across the state.

Currently, the business has scaled to 18 staff in 18 months across the country, and is now taking on larger office spaces in both New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria also, through Sydney and Melbourne locations.

"Demand for vendor agnostic integration services in Australia is at an all time high," IntegrationWorks Australia managing director Ian Richards said.

"We've got a number of enterprise sized clients in each major city all undergoing major digital transformation projects, all of which require expert integration services wrapped around their selected middleware technology."

Operating across New Zealand, Australia and the UK, IntegrationWorks specialises in professional and managed services, leveraging key vendor relationships with Red Hat, IBM, Oracle, Dell Boomi, MuleSoft and Eight Ware.

Through the addition of technical integration consultants to the permanent team in Australia, Richards said IntegrationWorks is now "primed" to meet growing demand across the states.

"Finding the right people, who have intricate and detailed knowledge of multiple integration systems for on premise, hybrid or cloud systems, is key to our success," he added.

"Layered on top of that is our methodologies, processes and quality control measures that ensures we can keep our customers happy and deliver what we promised. Without our people and processes, we'd be fairly slow-moving."

While also growing the Australian technical teams, the business also has access to a Kiwi base of specialists, with expertise across DevOps and system integration.

Consequently, Richards said this has allowed quick resourcing for specific platform projects across middleware technology including IBM Hybrid Cloud, WSO2, Dell Boomi, MuleSoft and SAP.

"We're fortunate to be able to share over 14 years of integration experience on over 500 enterprise integration projects from our technical team in New Zealand," IntegrationWorks New Zealand managing director Grant McKeen added.

"With both countries collaborating as they do, we're set to build even stronger businesses in each region over the next financial year."

The continued Australian advancement comes less than six months after the company appointed Colin Philp as CEO, with the experienced leader tasked with spearheading global expansion plans.

As reported by Reseller News , Philp came to the role with a background of senior leadership positions in high-profile enterprises, including most recently CIO of the New Zealand Racing Board.