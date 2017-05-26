LATTICE80 offers Nanyang Polytechnic's students a fintech internship programme

Students who perform well in their studies and during the internship programme will be considered for full-time employment with LATTICE80.

Singapore-owned fintech hub, LATTICE80, has partnered Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) to offer a financial technology (fintech) internship programme to Year 1 and Year 2 students.

Selected NYP students who qualify for the internship programme will receive exposure and insights to various operations of fintech hubs, during their attachment with LATTICE80 or any other fintech institution.

They will also be given an opportunity to work alongside government bodies, regulators, investors and traditional financial sectors.

The 30,000 sqft LATTICE80 is located at the Central Business District (CBD) of Singapore. It was launched in November last year and currently houses more than 85 fintech startups.

According to a report by Deloitte, Singapore is ranked as the world's leading fintech hub, alongside London. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has also set aside S$225 million over the next five years for fintech projects, in an effort to continue developing the industry at a local level.

"We're extremely pleased to join forces with NYP in order to help its students with the first steps on their career paths with fintech-related companies or in fintech-related job roles in the future, upon completing their diploma courses," said Joe Seunghyun Cho, CEO of LATTICE80 and Chairman of Marvelstone Group.

"Our innovative joint programme will encourage industry-academia collaboration within the fintech industry, including through relevant seminar and programmes to raise awareness and understanding of the emerging field of Fintech. Students will be welcomed starting later this year," he added.

