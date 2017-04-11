Leadership Tracker: MSC status Ricoh appoints Alice Lee as Malaysia lead

Alice Lee takes over the reins from Peter Wee's successful stint in Malaysia.

Photo- (From left) Ms Alice Lee, Chief Operating Officer, Ricoh (M) Sdn Bhd; and Kazuhisa Goto, Managing Director, Ricoh Asia-Pacific

Tokyo-headquartered technology and digital imaging solutions company Ricoh has officially announced Alice Lee as chief operating officer for Ricoh Malaysia effective from 1 April 2017.



Ricoh Asia Pacific's managing director Kazuhisa Goto also confirmed that Lee has replaced Peter Wee.



Goto said that under Peter's leadership, Ricoh Malaysia has grown from a RM119 million company into a RM200 million revenue company, "a remarkable achievement in itself. He has also successfully positioned Ricoh Malaysia as a services-led organisation, in a bid to fulfil our global mission as a total office and business solutions provide and a leader in sustainable workplace solutions."



Recently, Ricoh Malaysia was awarded MSC (Multimedia Supercorridor) status by the Malaysian government through national ICT agency MDEC (Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation). Ricoh has also been certified under MyHIJAU, for its cultivation in areas of sustainable solutions.



Lee has been part of Ricoh Malaysia since 1996, with roles that included marketing support manager to general manager. "With more than 20 years' service, I know that Ricoh has so much to offer - driven by our unique business model, and with innovation in our DNA, I am immensely excited to lead Ricoh Malaysia on the next stage of our journey," commented Lee.



"Having worked closely with Peter for many years, I'm truly grateful for this opportunity to now steer the operations of Ricoh Malaysia," she said. "Peter leaves behind a sound legacy founded on building relationships within and outside of Ricoh. I look forward to leading our dynamic team to continue making changes in the Malaysian workplace, in line with the brand's tagline, 'Imagine. Change.'"



"I am thankful to be appointed this role," Lee added. "All customers and business partners can be rest assured that it will be a smooth transition. Our main core business of hardware products will still be the priority and we will continue to provide customer first service. Moving in tandem in Ricoh Malaysia will be on our next new key growth area of IT Services and Production Printing."



Goto said: "At a time of steady upward global business confidence and continuous innovation, Alice's progressive and dynamic leadership capabilities is just what's needed for the next phase of progress in Ricoh Malaysia."



The latest edition of this article is at Computerworld Malaysia.

