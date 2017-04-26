Malaysian university UTAR goes for the Midas touch

UTAR has formed an industry partnership to help students adopt new engineering methods.

Photo - (From left) From left: UTAR Vice President for Internationalisation and Academic Development, Prof Ir Dr Ewe Hong Tat; UTAR president Ir Prof Academician Dato' Dr Chuah Hean Teik; MIDAS IT Regional Manager Kang Jung; and MIDAS IT Asia Pacific Regional Manager Kiwon Kim.

Malaysia's Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) has recently formed an industry partnership to help its students adopt new engineering methods,



At the signing g of the memorandum of agreement (MoU) at UTAR's Sungai Long Campus, UTAR president Ir Prof Academician Dato' Dr Chuah Hean Teik said UTAR was the first university to collaborate with engineering software company MIDAS IT.



The intention driving the collaboration is to help build a better future for students, said Prof Dr Chuah.



Some of the benefits will including training, internship, research and further development of students as well as staff, he said, adding that MIDAS IT has donated 50 licenses of Midas Gen to UTAR for educational purposes. "This initiative will provide relevant practical training in areas of industry research."



Prof Dr Chuah was joined for the signing by MIDAS IT's regional manager Kang Jung, and Asia Pacific regional manager Kiwon Kim as well as Prof Ir Dr Ewe Hong Tat, who is vice president for Internationalisation and Academic Development.



Open doors



"Today's MoU will open doors to opportunities for students and staff to participate in developing new methods and ideas for teaching and learning in engineering software applications, technology and analysis in order to stay relevant to the industry," Prof Dr Chuah said after the signing.



"This also serves as a good opportunity to work with the industry with the objective to contribute to the society and in developing our country," he added. "I hope we can bring a positive influence to UTAR and Malaysia by teaching the young engineers and working shoulder to shoulder with the faculty, also bringing better and more scientific and useful design tools in the structural engineering areas."



"I really look forward to continue to support this initiative so that young engineers can be better off and have early experience before they start their career. This would encourage the younger generation to be more proficient and professional in their areas by using the software," commented Midas IT's Kang.



He said that the MIDAS Programs were first developed in 1989 and have been used commercially since 1996. MIDAS IT specialises in civil, structural, mechanical engineering software and provides professional engineering consulting and e-Biz."



Kang added that the company also provided engineering consulting services, which include automatic design solution development, value engineering, safety engineering, design consulting, special purpose s/w development and structural design of major and specialty structures.



The latest edition of this article lives at Computerworld Malaysia.

1