More help to be offered to female entrepreneurs in Asia

The WIFI initiative will strengthen women’s capacity for entrepreneurship through the use and application of ICT.



Credit: GraphicStock

A new online programme called Women ICT Frontier Initiative (WIFI) was launched yesterday (28 August 2017) to help promote women entrepreneurship in Asia and the Pacific.

WIFI will strengthen the capacity of current and potential women entrepreneurs in the regions in utilising information and communications technology (ICT). It will also enhance the capability of government leaders and policymakers in cultivating an enabling environment for ICT-empowered women entrepreneurship.

WIFI is an initiative resulting from the collaboration between the United Nations Asian, Pacific Training Centre for Information and Communication Technology for Development (APCICT), the Philippines' Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Philippine Commission for Women (PCW) and the ASEAN Women Entrepreneurs Network (AWEN).

Commenting on the programme, DICT Secretary Rodolfo Salalima said: "The WIFI initiative strengthens women's capacity for entrepreneurship through the use and application of ICT, which will assist them in business development and management. Digital technology will significantly improve the productivity and efficiency. A significant growth in female employment can be expected."

Following the launch, a Training of Trainers (TOT) session for delegates from the 10 ASEAN member states is held today and tomorrow at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

It will cover the WIFI Programme core modules: "Women's Empowerment, the Sustainable Development Goals, and ICT"; and "Enabling Role of ICT for Women Entrepreneurs".

It will also feature parallel sessions for two tracks: the Modules for Women Entrepreneurs which include "Planning a Business Using ICT" and "Managing a Business Using ICT"; and the Module for Policymakers entitled "An Enabling Environment for Women Entrepreneurs".

The modules can be accessed through the WIFI Infobank, an online platform for sharing training resources, case studies and ICT applications to help women enhance their business prospects.

TOT aims to expand the pool of national resource people who can deliver WIFI training to women entrepreneurs and policymakers, and deliver the training content at community level to potential and current women entrepreneurs.