Multimedia University forms Malaysia talent centre with global ICT player

Multimedia University's Prof. Datuk Dr. Ahmad Rafi Mohamed Eshaq said the industry collaboration will push talent cultivation in the field of engineering and technology.

Photo - Photo - Dato' Sri Halim Shafie, MCMC Chairman, was briefed on the state-of -the-art facilities equipped in the ZTE-MMU Training Centre Malaysia.

Multimedia University (MU) has formed a Malaysia talent centre following an industry partnership with a global ICT player



Speaking at the recent official signing ceremony, MU's Prof. Datuk Dr. Ahmad Rafi Mohamed Eshaq said the industry collaboration will push talent cultivation in the field of engineering and technology with the co-founding the MMU-ZTE Training Centre.



Based at the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET), MMU Melaka Campus, the centre is equipped with the state-of-the-art equipment and a network environment to enhance innovation and vocational training for students.



Prof Dr Ahmad said the initiative will push forward talent cultivation in Malaysia, and create agility development in innovating what society needs.



In addition, ZTE will offer internship opportunities to local students for practical capabilities as well as to gain access to world leading information and communications technologies (ICT) on campus.



Industry collaboration



"As an industry trendsetter, MMU is enthusiastic with the collaboration, which is very timely for the university to close ranked with another industrial global player, ZTE, whom we respect immensely with its global leadership in the provision of leading supplier of comprehensive telecommunications solutions," said Prof Dr Ahmad.



"This collaboration has cemented MMU's reputation in the field of engineering globally, and follows the recent announcement of MMU being listed in the top 200 of Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2017 for the third consecutive year in Electrical and Electronic Engineering (E&E)," he said.



"Through ZTE University, in particular, we are thrilled to be able to have access to the rich suite of courses and software to provide our staff and students the skills to keep up with the pace of the telecommunications industry," said Prof. Dr. Ahmad.

MMU has a history of industry collaborations including recent deals with Cloudera and Dimension Data.

ZTE Malaysia managing director Steven Ge said the move has strengthened the cooperation with prominent universities in associated countries in conjunction with the Chinese government's 'One Belt One Road' strategy.



The opening ceremony was also attended by Dato' Sri Dr. Halim Shafie, chairman of national regulator Malaysian Communications And Multimedia Commission (MCMC); Mr. Zeng Li, Vice President HR of ZTE Corporation; Prof. Dr. Hishamuddin Ismail, vice-president (Academic), MMU; as well as assoc. Prof. Dr. Alan Tan Wee Chiat, the dean of FET, MMU.

