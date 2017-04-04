New jobs in ANZ flagged amid DXC Technology launch

The launch and public listing of DXC technology has given way to hopes of fresh jobs in the ANZ market.

DXC Technology chairman, president and CEO, Mike Lawrie, rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on 3 April (United States east coast time), marking the beginning of the company's journey under its new brand.

The official launch and public listing of DXC Technology, the IT services entity resulting from the spin-merger of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (HPE) Enterprise Services business and Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), comes after a lengthy lead up.

The proposed merger of the two companies, valued at around $US8.5 billion, was announced on 24 May 2016, with HPE flagging the spin-off its Enterprise Services business to free it up to join forces with CSC.

Billed as a "pure-play, global IT services powerhouse," the new company is expected to see $US26 billion in annual revenues, and claim nearly 6,000 clients in over 70 countries - around half of which are based in the local market, with Australia and New Zealand claiming more than 3,000 DXC Technology partners, many from the company's UXC heritage.

HPE officially spun-off its Enterprise Services division on 3 April (US time), suggesting that the spin-merge of its ES business "unlocks a stronger, more focused HPE, well positioned to compete and win in today's rapidly changing market".

"As planned, HPE will now execute a clear and ambitious strategy based on three key pillars: First, making hybrid IT simple through secure, software-defined offerings that enable customers to move data seamlessly across their traditional data centers, private and public cloud environments," the company said.

Meanwhile, the new entity, DXC Technology, is setting its sights on flexing its newfound talent-base and extensive resources to engage with its combined roster of partners and clients locally and around the world.



Seelan Nayagam - DXC Technology vice president and general manager for the A/NZ region, and Alister Henskens - New South Wales parliamentary secretary for finance, services and property.

"Together with our partners, we help clients harness the power of innovation to create new business outcomes," Lawrie said. "Our technology independence, extensive partner network, and world-class talent are core differentiators.

1 2 3 Next Page