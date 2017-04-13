Petronas' Malaysian university lays cybersecurity talent pipeline with industry partner

Universiti Teknologi Petronas wants to develop cybersecurity experts to take on advanced security threats.

Photo (From left) Gavin Chow, Network and Security Strategist Fortinet; Assoc Prof Dr Ahmad Kamil Mahmood, Dean, Faculty of Science Info Technology UTP; and Michelle Ong, Country Manager Fortinet Malaysia.

As the result of an industry partnership, Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) has formed a talent pipeline to develop cybersecurity experts ready to take on advanced security threats.



During the recent official announcement in Kuala Lumpur, Datuk Ir (Dr) Abdul Rahim Hashimthe, UTP's vice chancellor, said multiple studies have underlined the shortage of cybersecurity talent across the industry.



Dr Abdul said the collaboration with Fortinet also means that UTP is the first in Southeast Asia to partner in the network security specialist's Network Security Academy (FNSA).



He said, "It is a unique programme that combines [Fortinet's] advanced security technologies and UTP's expertise. I am confident it will greatly boost Malaysia and the region's efforts to groom cybersecurity experts."



"I also hope that UTP will be one of the top breeding grounds for future cybersecurity specialists in the region," Dr Abdul said. "This collaboration with Fortinet is another important milestone for UTP's journey towards becoming a globally recognised and prominent higher learning institution."



One million cybersecurity job openings



Dato' Seri George Chang, Fortinet's vice president for Asia Pacific, referenced British insurance company Lloyd's estimate that "cyberattacks cost businesses as much as US$400 billion a year. The key verticals under attack include healthcare, financial services, education and technology companies with the top threats including malware, botnets and application exploits."



"Security threats are increasing and impacting organisations of all sizes and industries worldwide," said Chang, adding that the FNSA programme included focus on managing new and advanced threats and also helped to address the international shortage of cybersecurity experts and to build a skilled workforce.



"Current estimates show up to 1 million cybersecurity job openings with demand expected to rise to 6 million globally by 2019. We are partnering with organizations in APAC and around the globe, in an innovative way, to fill the pipeline of cybersecurity experts needed to manage and thwart increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks."



