Singapore Computer Society announces new executive council leaders

The leaders will work towards further developing talents for the republic’s infocomm and digital media industry.



(From Left to Right)First Row: Dr Kwong Yuk Wah, Mr Yap Chee Yuen, Dr Chong Yoke Sin, Mr Howie Lau, Mr Ong Whee Teck, Ms Lum Seow Khun.

Second Row: Mr Gilbert Leong, Dr Timothy Chan, Mr Tan Teng Cheong, Mr Philip Kwa, Mr Yeo Teck Guan, Mr Dennis Ang.

Credit: SCS

The Singapore Computer Society (SCS) has announced the new line-up of its Executive Council, who will work towards developing talents to expand the republic's infocomm and digital media industry.

"The infocomm and digital media (ICM) industry is experiencing rapid growth and dynamic transformation. As the largest body for ICM professionals in Singapore, we're focused on contributing to this growth and bridge the talent gaps in the industry," said Howie Lau, President of SCS and Chief Marketing Officer of Starhub.

Last year, SCS set up of the TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) Committee to introduce strategies that will enhance members' employability in a new digital economy.

It also launched the Career Compass programme, in partnership with the Workforce Singapore (WSG), Info-communications Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA), National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Employment and Employability Institute (e2i). To date, SCS has garnered the support of over 115 ICT career mentors, who provide youths with advice on how to acquire skill and knowledge within the industry.

Besides helping working professionals, SCS is also doing its part to ensure that the upcoming workforce is equipped with the relevant skills for the digital age. SCS currently houses 20 student chapters and more than 23,000 student members. It will continue to engage local universities, polytechnics and private institutions.

"Over the past year, we saw a 6 percent increase in our membership, and we now have more than 32,000 members, from students to seasoned professionals. As SCS enters its 50th year with renewed leadership, we will continue to be the voice for our members and shape a future where Singaporeans are at the forefront of a new digital economy," added Lau.

The newly elected executive council members are:



