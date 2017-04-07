Singapore organisations move further into the cloud

The move requires IT professionals to acquire new skills, according to SolarWinds' study.



Credit: GraphicStock

Singapore organisations have moved further into the cloud, with 90 percent having migrated critical applications and IT infrastructure over the past year.

The move has enabled 71 percent of those organisations to spend less than half (40 percent) of their annual budgets on cloud technology, according to SolarWinds' IT Trends Report 2017: Portrait of a Hybrid IT Organisation study.

The report also found that 45 percent of Singapore organisations have received either most or all expected cloud benefits. However, 37 percent of the migrated areas to the cloud were ultimately brought back on-premises due mostly to security/compliance issues and poor performance.

Besides that, moving to the cloud has affected IT professionals' job requirements.

Six in 10 IT professionals said they need to acquire new skills due to cloud and hybrid IT adoption. The top cloud-related skills IT professionals have focused on over the past year are vendor management (42 percent), as well as hybrid monitoring/management tools and metrics (35 percent)

Some respondents (11 percent) claimed that cloud have altered their career path too. In line with that, 58 percent of organisations have already hired/reassigned IT personnel, or plan to do so, for the specific purpose of managing cloud technologies.

"For today's IT professionals, it's absolutely critical not only to put the right solutions in place to best manage hybrid IT environments, but to prepare organisations-and themselves-for continued technology advancements, even as we move beyond cloud," said Joe Kim, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, SolarWinds.

