Singapore’s Home Team officers to get mobile classroom equipped with VR

It is able to train and assess how officers react in various day-to-day scenarios in 40 minutes.



Girl trying out VR at the Home Team Festival 2017 at the Singapore Sports Hub.

Credit: Home Team News Facebook

To ensure that Singapore's home team officers are able to deal with various forms of attacks, the Home Team Academy is trialling a mobile classroom (MobiC) that is equipped with virtual reality (VR) technology.

MobiC is a mobile simulator platform that goes to different neighbourhood police centres to train officers in real scenarios—such as domestic disputes, coffee shop incidents and terrorism acts—using VR. It is able to train and assess 16 officers in 40 minutes, according to The Straits Times article.

"One way to [prepare our officers for various real scenarios] is to use simulators. This gives them an immersive and interactive environment, and it provides immediate feedback," K Shanmugam, Singapore's Minister for Home Affairs and Law, said at the Home Team Academy Workplan Seminar 2017 on 13 June 2017.

"[MobiC has] the advantage of being realistic, bite-sized and the training is brought to the ground. And [if] they do it there, it is much more likely that they will train, as opposed to rostering officers to go somewhere else," he added.

The Home Team will also roll out a Home Team Simulation System. This virtual command post will allow officers to face a range of situations and test their decision-making skills in different scenarios.

Encouraging learning on-the-go

To further aid training, a mobile app is being developed to facilitate access to the Home Team Learning Management System (HTLMS), a one-stop portal that was launched last October to support officers' learning needs. The app will enable officers to access learning materials at any time and any place, and learn at their own pace, said Mr Shanmugam.

Besides that, the Home Team Academy and training schools are increasing their online learning materials, and working to develop bite-sized training packages.

Mr Shanmugam shared that the mobile app and online learning packages aim to encourage officers to learn on-the-go. This is in response to the low take up rate of the HTLMS due to it not being interactive enough and officers not having the time to log into their accounts.

Other training initiatives include strengthening joint operations between officers and civilians across the Home Team, and "running a customised, specialised programme that is jointly developed with NIE International for Home Team trainers", said the Minister.