Singapore's supply chain and logistics industry gets an innovation boost

Nurdianah Md Nur | Aug. 30, 2017
SCLIP will leverage the S$2.8 million provided by SPRING Singapore and Workforce Singapore (WSG) to take a three-pronged approach to enhance the competitiveness of the republic's supply chain and logistic sector.

Cosmiqo's autonomous robot which can improve the picking process in warehouses
Developed by Cosmiqo, Infolog and NUS, this autonomous robot can improve the picking process in warehouses. 
Credit: Nurdianah Md Nur

Supply Chain Asia (SCA) has launched a new logistics incubator at Supply Chain City in Singapore, which supports the republic's Logistics Industry Transformation Map.   

Called the Supply Chain & Logistics Innovation Playground (SCLIP), the incubator aims to support the development and adoption of innovative technologies to enhance the competitiveness of logistics players in Singapore.

SCLIP will leverage the S$2.8 million provided by SPRING Singapore and Workforce Singapore (WSG) to take a three-pronged approach to achieve its goal.

The first is by helping 12 technology startups grow over the next 18 months. Those startups will be given access to supply chain expertise, client networks, and potential investors, as well as receive support to pilot solutions for the logistics industry.

One of those startups is Cosmiqo International, a supply chain and operational analytics company specialising in sectors such as logistics and manufacturing.

Through SCLIP, Cosmiqo partnered Infolog and the National University of Singapore to develop and pilot autonomous robots which can improve the picking process in warehouses.

The second approach is fostering industry collaboration. SCLIP is currently home to 27 partners specialising in supply chain and logistics innovation solutions, such as GoGoVan, HOPE Technik, IBM, Oracle, SSI Schaefer, and YCH Group.

Dr Robert Yap, the founding chairman of SCA and executive chairman of YCH Group, said that by bringing these partners together, SCLIP will "create an ecosystem that will provide companies the necessary resources to realise their ideas." SCA also expects the move to generate more than S$50 million in business ventures over the next 18 months.

For instance, SCLIP brought together HUB Distributors Services -- a local SME specialising in warehousing, haulage, freight and distribution services --and Infolog to develop and pilot vision and voice technology for its warehouse picking process. Once developed, HUB Distributors will deploy the technology in its warehouse, with hopes that it will improve the company's productivity by 20 percent.

SCA aims to create and host more than 20 collaborative projects in the next 1. 5 years that will benefit SMEs.

The last approach is developing talents to support the growing e-commerce sector. Through the Professional Conversion Programme (PCP), SCA and WSG will work towards placing 60 mid-career individuals into the e-commerce supply chain functions within the next two years.

Participants will go through a structured training programme comprising facilitated classroom training, mentorship and structured on-the-job (OJT) training. They will be taught merchandising, sourcing, procurement, and account management skills.

 

