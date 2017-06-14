Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

TmaxSoft announces six key appointments for Asia

ENM Staff | June 14, 2017
Supporting its expansion to the region

career target
Credit: GraphicStock.

TmaxSoft recently appointed new country managers in six markets in Asia Pacific to drive growth in the region's emerging and developed economies.

Yew Hou Ho will lead the company's operations in Malaysia by leveraging his almost three decades worth of experience in IT. Before joining TmaxSoft, he was the senior sales director at Oracle.

Meanwhile, Sirinuch (Bie) Sararuch, who used to be IBM's Business Development & Channel Sales Leader in ASEAN, will lead the Thailand's operations. She has also held various roles in the Oracle Channel Development & Sales Management team both in Thailand and the ASEAN region over the last decade.

As for the Hong Kong office, it will be headed by Owen Chong, a 20-year veteran in the IT industry who was most recently the Solution Director in Devops at CA Technologies.

On the other hand, the China and Taiwan offices will be led by Alex Songnan Li and Jeffrey Tu respectively. With more than 25 years' of experience, Li has held positions at Microsoft, Gtech, Compaq, Sun Micro and DEC, where he focused on strategic business development in the Greater China Region.

As for Tu, he has two decades of experience in the technology and cloud solutions business. Before joining TmaxSoft, he was leading Oracle's expansion in the Taiwan market as a sales director.

Finally, Kent Asai will oversee TmaxSoft's operations in Japan using his more than 20 years of experience driving strategic, customer-centric growth at tech companies including Ericsson, Amdocs, and Nihon UNISYS.

All six country managers will help clients in their respective markets move to an IT infrastructure that will help them perform and compete better, according to TmaxSoft.

Commenting on the appointments, Joshua Yulish, Global CEO at TmaxSoft, said: "Our new country managers have succeeded at some of the most respected companies in the industry, and will help the company continue to disrupt the status quo as we offer our more customer-friendly alternative to the global marketplace."

 

