3 in 10 Singapore IT decision makers believe business units have conflicting digital transformation objectives

BMC's study also found that most IT decision makers expect automation to spread from IT departments into all areas of business by 2020.

Three in 10 IT decision makers in Singapore believe that conflicting objectives remain between business units, with 34 percent expressing the need for tighter internal organisational alignment, when it comes to digital transformation.

Despite this, 72 percent of IT decision makers in Singapore believe they are empowered to deliver the required IT innovation to drive digital business transformation. Nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of the respondents also believe that their businesses have the resources to deliver IT innovation.

These findings are part of BMC's study which polled more than 650 IT decision makers across 12 countries globally between the 3rd and 12th of April 2017.

The study also found that the top three areas of investment priority for IT decision makers in Singapore the next 24 months are containerisation, DevOps, and workload automation.

Automation is also a key priority for IT decision makers in other markets. Nearly 9 in 10 global IT decision makers agreed that IT automation must be used in new ways to achieve their desired digital business objectives. Seven-three percent of them also agreed that if businesses do not embrace IT automation to achieve the larger digital business strategy within the next five years, their business will cease to exist in 10 years.

Besides that, 94 percent of IT decision makers expect automation to spread from IT departments into all areas of business by 2020, in order to keep pace with the accelerated digital business innovation race sweeping every industry and region worldwide.

"IT teams must be able to manage the customer value chain in spite of decentralised usage of cloud services. This is requiring a new level of IT automation to adapt to the challenges posed by increasingly diverse infrastructure, disparate data, and accelerated applications — the critical components of digital business," said Gur Steif, president, digital business automation at BMC.

"Only through new digital-first technologies with automation solutions that support hybrid multi-clouds, will CIOs enable their companies to innovate, transform, and accelerate growth by aggressively pursuing a digital agenda that differentiates them from their competitors," he added.