54 percent of organisations often discover breaches through network visibility solutions

IT professionals want more visibility into encrypted traffic on their networks, as well as public and private clouds in order to improve their security posture, according to Ixia’s survey.

Ixia's latest study revealed that visibility is of utmost importance to 61 percent of IT professionals as it helps manage and secure complex, heterogeneous networks within their organisations.

More than half (54 percent) of the 220 senior IT employees surveyed indicated they often discover breaches through their network visibility solution. Forensic investigation was cited as the main method of breach discovery (30 percent), followed by third party contacts (19 percent).

Respondents also stated that they wanted more visibility into encrypted traffic on their networks (56 percent), public clouds (31 percent), and private cloud environments (29 percent) to improve their organisation's security posture.

Cloud security is still a concern for 76 percent of IT professionals. The top two cloud security concerns are loss of control over network data (56 percent), and being able to achieve full visibility across networks (47 percent).

"Most enterprises today are struggling with network blind sports caused by increases in encrypted traffic on their networks and migration to public and private cloud environments. They also need to get better visibility across their rapidly-expanding network estates to address performance issues and mitigate threats," said Naveen Bhat, Managing Director, Ixia in Asia Pacific.

The study also found that half (50 percent) of the respondents also believe that network visibility solutions would help protect their organisations against DDoS attacks.

"The reality is that security and analytics tools are only as good as the data [IT professionals] are seeing. As such, the only way to truly address these common and widespread challenges is with a strong visibility architecture," added Bhat.