CITIC Telecom certified to provide secure cloud services in Hong Kong

Receiving the ISO 27017 certification shows the company's commitment to cloud security and protection of end users' information.

CITIC Telecom CPC has received the ISO 27017 Code of Practice for Information Security Controls for Cloud Services" certification in Hong Kong.

The company's compliance to the international cloud security standard testifies its commitment to reach the high international security standard on cloud services offerings.

ISO 27017 is the internationally recognised information technology - security techniques - code of practice for information security controls. It is applicable to the provision and use of cloud services.

Compliance by certification with a globally recognised authority ensures data remains where it should and risks are not taken.

"Being the leading infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) provider in the market, CITIC Telecom CPC is committed to providing our customers with secured and flexible cloud platform, addressing to their varying needs. ISO 27017 is thus serving as the controls and guidance for us to follow in achieving high standard of cloud security," said Daniel Kwong, Senior Vice President in Information Technology and Security Services, CITIC Telecom CPC.

Protecting end users' information

Equipped with ISO 27017, CITIC Telecom CPC is now able to showcase its commitment to the cloud's international standard on security threats and risks and emphasises its role in cloud security and protection of end users' information.

CITIC Telecom CPC has now a total of 5 ISOs, including ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and the new 27017.

The IaaS service by CITIC Telecom CPC is branded as SmartCLOU Compute, and is now being recognised by its customers of having stringent security standard.

Customers can now confidently leverage this platform to create huge possibilities for their ever-changing business needs.

As confidential information and data are well-protected in CITIC Telecom CPC's multiple-certified cloud platform, customers to develop their businesses with peace of mind.

"This certification is a fitting recognition of CITIC Telecom CPC long standing pursuit for excellence within the cloud computing environment. It further reassures our customers that they will be giving the highest and trustworthy quality services backed by strong quality management standard," added Kwong.

