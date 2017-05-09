HPE plans to incubate 12 startups in Singapore

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced its plans to support 12 startups in Singapore through its InnovateNext incubator programme.

The three-year programme is part of the tech giant's partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

InnovateNext will provide selected startups access to HPE technologies, as well as engineering and consultative expertise, to co-develop solutions for hybrid IT and intelligent edge environments.

The programme will also see HPE co-innovating and developing 10 vertical solutions with its enterprise customers. The verticals in focus include manufacturing, distribution, financial services, communications, media and entertainment, and the public sector.

Enterprise customers can use HPE's cloud-based Innovation Centre to develop proofs-of-concept and prototypes of new technologies. Additionally, they can work with participating startups to co-develop vertical solutions.

"With our new InnovateNext programme, HPE will now be able to provide our best-in-class technology and global partner ecosystem to promising technology startups in Singapore to help them turn ideas into commercially viable enterprise technologies solutions they can offer to prospective customers," said Meg Whitman, President and Chief Executive Officer of HPE.

According to HPE, the 12 InnovateNext participants will either be new startups created due to HPE's partnership with local universities; existing startups that can contribute to the success of its customers in Singapore or the region; or existing companies that are providing solutions for the hybrid infrastructure and intelligent edge environments.

Singapore-based startup gridComm is the first InnovateNext participant. Its smart lighting system provides responsive lighting controls, such as brightening of lighting when sensors detect foot traffic.

The startup is working with HPE to create smart lighting solutions that leverage real-time data collected through Internet of Things (IoT) and edge devices. The solution ultimately aims to improve public safety and decrease total cost of operations for public infrastructure operators.

"Working with HPE, we have made our street light platform more scalable and flexible for IoT device management," stated Mike Holt, co-founder of gridComm. "Data drives smart cities. Our integration with HPE data analytics provides a critical solution for street light control, smart city sensor integration and data analysis."

In related news, HPE has announced the launch of its new Asia Pacific and Japan headquarters in Singapore. The new facility brings together the company's R&D, supply chain and logistics, marketing and sales offices, and an Innovation Centre and Customer Experience Centre to a single location to facilitate partnership and collaboration.

InnovateNext, together with HPE's investment in its operations at the new Asia Pacific and Japan headquarters building, increases HPE's investment in Singapore to US$140 million over the next five years.

