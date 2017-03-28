Which technologies will disrupt Malaysian businesses in the next five years?

IDC’s Pranabesh Nath – who will be speaking at the upcoming CIO Conference in KL – also provides advice on how Malaysian organisations can move beyond being technology optimisers.

IT leaders are well-aware that their organisations need to leverage technology to innovate and improve processes so as to future-proof the business. Given the rapid tech advancement and myriad of technologies available, which technologies should Malaysian CIOs invest in? CIO Asia spoke to Pranabesh Nath, Research Director and analyst at IDC Asia Pacific to find out more.

Nath will also be speaking with Malaysian-based leaders at this year's CIO Conference on Thursday (30 March 2017) at Hotel Istana Kuala Lumpur. The conference is organised by CIO Asia and IDC, and will also take place in Singapore, Hong Kong and the Philippines in the following months.

CIO Asia: What are the key technologies that are disrupting Malaysia?



IDC's Nath: Most 3rd platform technologies are seeing growing levels of adoption today, but cloud has one of the highest adoptions in Malaysia, primarily due to its maturity. Our research shows that 78 percent of enterprises in Malaysia are already using cloud for many workloads, and adoption of other areas such as mobility, big data and the Internet of Things (IoT) is fast growing.



We expect IoT, big data analytics, and cloud adoption to further increase in the next two to three years.



Having said that, it is important to understand that each technology is like a piece of a larger puzzle. CEOs are focused on business objectives and outcomes, not implementing technology for its own sake.



For example, a retail chain might be looking at improving customer experience by integrating data across all its customer channels, while a real estate company may be interested in how it can increase the value of its properties by integrating smart building components.



In each of these cases, many 3rd platform technology components and sub-components will be required. IDC's Digital Transformation framework is useful in this context to provide the link between the underlying technologies and the business priorities of the company.

CIO Asia: What are some emerging technologies that will also disrupt/drive Malaysian businesses in the next five years?



Nath: Augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) is an interesting technology that is in the experimental stage, particularly in the retail and consumer sectors. The technology is not fully mature yet and business applications are not clearly defined, hence we expect adoption in Malaysia to take three to five years.



Robotics is slightly more mature, and is already being used in limitation by corporations in agriculture, infrastructure, real estate and entertainment sectors. New products featuring advancements-such as increased payload, battery capacity, waypoint automation, artificial intelligence infusion-will drive new applications, which in turn will stimulate growth.

